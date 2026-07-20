JAZZ BY THE WATER to Return to Governor's Island for Free All-Day Concert

JAZZ BY THE WATER is set to return to Governor's Island in New York City on Saturday, July 25, running from noon to 6 PM inside Colonel Row for a free, all-day outdoor concert presented by Gwen Black Arts and Arts and Jazzfest NYC. The event opens with a New Orleans Second Line Kick Off at noon and a tribute to Louis Armstrong featuring vocalist Letrice Arlene, presented by Roz Nixon Live and My Time, Inc. Performing acts include Mark Adams' Jazzical Septet, which will offer a tribute to Roy Ayers, along with the Joe Baione Quintet, Lady Cantrese and her Gents, the Eric Person Quartet, and Sharp Radway and band. Admission is free, though ferry tickets are required and can be reserved through govisland.com, with RSVPs available via Eventbrite.

This is a FREE event and Ferry Tickets are required.

RSVP at Eventbrite

Reserve Ferry Tickets at http://www.govisland.com

For additional festival information and sponsorship opportunities go to http://www.artsandjazzfestny.com or Call Gwen Black at 212-665-5313

The Governor's Island concert is among several live music and performance events taking place in the New York area this summer. For readers tracking other upcoming stage productions and live events, BroadwayWorld recently reported that September L. Davis is teasing unspecified plans for this fall in New York City, with details still to be announced.

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