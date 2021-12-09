JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE NOVEL to be Published in Spring 2022

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Abrams Children's Books, announced today the forthcoming publication of Jagged Little Pill: The Novel based on the award-winning musical from seven-time GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard. Coauthored by the show's creators and YA author Eric Smith, Jagged Little Pill: The Novel draws on the musical's story, giving readers deeper glimpses of the characters. Published under Abrams' Amulet imprint with an announced first printing of 100,000 copies, Jagged Little Pill: The Novel will release in hardcover and ebook editions on April 26, 2022. The deal was negotiated for North American rights by Smith and Maggie Lehrman, Abrams Editorial Director, who will edit the book, with WME, CAA, and Azantian Literary.

Moving, heartfelt, and raw, Jagged Little Pill: The Novel follows the intertwining lives of five teens whose world is changed forever after the events at a party. Frankie, Jo, Phoenix, Nick, and Bella are suburban teens facing their own personal challenges and the struggle of growing up and carving out your own identity. The book alternates between their points of view, digging into the questions that drive the musical's plot. Each of their stories intersects when Bella is sexually assaulted-and it looks like the perpetrator might get away with it. Jagged Little Pill: The Novel is a story about the power of voicing your pain, standing up for what's right, and finding healing and connection.

"We are thrilled to be working with Diablo, Alanis, and Glen to adapt the musical into a whole new form, one that focuses on the teen characters and gives them even more space to explore their stories," says Lehrman. "We're also very fortunate to have talented YA author Eric Smith onboard, who understands and loves these characters as much as we do and who worked with the creative team to make a book that feels both true to the material and an original work that stands on its own. We're very much looking forward to introducing Jagged Little Pill: The Novel to both fans of the show and new readers alike next Spring."

"I am so excited about the novelization of Jagged Little Pill," says Cody. "This show was written with young, energetic audiences in mind, and I hope this beautiful book helps connect even more teens to our musical."

About the Authors

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, Jagged Little Pill, was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, Jagged Little Pill the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won two Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, to rave reviews. In August 2021, Alanis kicked off her world tour, celebrating twenty-five years of Jagged Little Pill. Alanis is also a judge on Fox's new competition show Alter Ego. Alanis will also serve as an executive producer on ABC's upcoming sitcom Relatable, inspired by her life.

Diablo Cody is the Oscar Award-winning writer and producer best known for Juno, Young Adult, and Jennifer's Body.

Glen Ballard is a six-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter. Over the course of his career, he's worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Alanis Morissette, Michael Jackson, Wilson Phillips, Dave Matthews Band, Quincy Jones, Aerosmith, Annie Lennox, Shakira, and many others.

Eric Smith is a YA author and literary agent with P.S. Literary. His books include You Can Go Your Own Way, Battle of the Bands (edited with Lauren Gibaldi), Don't Read the Comments (a YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults selection), The Girl and the Grove, and The Geek's Guide to Dating. Originally from Elizabeth, New Jersey, he now lives in Philadelphia with his family.