J. K. Rowling Won't Forgive Daniel Radcliffe For Supporting Trans Community

Harry Potter writer J. K. Rowling wrote on X/Twitter she "will not forgive" Merrily We Roll Along star Daniel Radcliffe and his other Harry Potter co-stars for their statements in support of the transgender community.

An X user sent a comment to Rowling, saying: "Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them..."

This refers to Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, both of whom have taken a stand supporting the rights of transgender people, despite Rowling's frequent remarks that GLAAD has called 'Anti-Trans Activism.'

In 2020, Radcliffe released a statement supporting the trans community, saying "Transgender women are women Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

In her response, Rowling didn't mince words:

Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

Radcliffe is currently starring in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, which is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

Editor's Note: a previous version of this story and social media posts were missing key context that did not meet our editorial standards, and has been updated. BroadwayWorld always has, and will continue to stand with the transgender community. While our Editorial team certainly disagrees with the statements by Rowling in this article, given Cursed Child continues to be one of the top-grossing shows on Broadway, with that context, we find the story meets our standard for newsworthy content. We welcome feedback on our reporting here.