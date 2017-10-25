It's Gonna Be A Happy New Year- Happy Birthday, Adam Pascal!

Today we celebrate the birthday of Broadway favorite, Adam Pascal!

Adam Pascal received Obie and Theatre World awards and a Tony nomination for best actor for his performance as Roger in the original cast of Rent.

On Broadway he also originated the role of Radames in the hit musical Aida and starred as the Emcee in the long-running revival of Cabaret. Most recently. Adam has been seen hitting the boards as William Shakespeare in the musical comedy, Something Rotten! and as Chad in the disco musical Diasater! Other Broadway credits include stints in Memphis and Chicago.

Currently, he can be seen on the road reprising his Broadway role in the national tour of Something Rotten!

Off-Broadway he co-produced the hit play Fully Committed. His film credits include Rent, School of Rock, SLC Punk!, Temptation, and Goyband. Pascal recently guest-starred on the hit television series "Cold Case." His recordings include "Model Prisoner" (2000) and "Civilian" (2004).

Celebrate the life and career of this Broadway favorite with some of his finest performances below!

Related Articles