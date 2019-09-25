Italian Classical Tenor, Jonathan Cilia Faro Announces US Debut Concert

Italian Classical Crossover Tenor Jonathan Cilia Faro's debut U.S. concert will be held on October 14th at Masonic Temple in New York. The concert will be the first time in the Masonic Temple's history that it will be open to the general public for an artist to perform with a band. The Music Director will be Bill Heller with Dave Anderson, bass, Russ DeSalvo, guitar; John Arrucci, percussion and special guest singer, Jonathan Heller.

As an interpreter and music storyteller Jonathan Cilia Faro will use his own life story as a unique tribute to Luciano Pavarotti and Victor Borge. When Jonathan was very young, he learned from these two masters the art of entertainment and storytelling on the stage.

Inspired to sing when he heard Luciano Pavarotti in La bohème, Jonathan Cilia Faro has capitalized on a glorious vocal tradition to forge his own, uniquely personal pop/operatic style, which he realizes on his debut U.S. album, From Now On. It is a style that appeals to fans of Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban but, more than anything else, Cilia Faro's style is reflection of who he is.

Cilia Faro's album was released in April by BFD / SONY ORCHARD and has introduced Jonathan Cilia Faro to the world as the real thing - a genuine Italian tenor who is rekindling the golden sound, the brilliant intensity and the sheer romance of the Italian tenor voice.

The album's release has continued to win praise for the tenor. One writer noted: "By far the highlight ofthe album, comes from Jonathan Cilia Faro's commanding voice that at times seems to soar up into the heavens."

To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tribute-to-luciano-pavarotti-victor-borge-by-jonathan-cilia-faro-tickets-61741232689





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You