Italian Classical Tenor, Jonathan Cilia Faro Announces US Debut Concert
Italian Classical Crossover Tenor Jonathan Cilia Faro's debut U.S. concert will be held on October 14th at Masonic Temple in New York. The concert will be the first time in the Masonic Temple's history that it will be open to the general public for an artist to perform with a band. The Music Director will be Bill Heller with Dave Anderson, bass, Russ DeSalvo, guitar; John Arrucci, percussion and special guest singer, Jonathan Heller.
As an interpreter and music storyteller Jonathan Cilia Faro will use his own life story as a unique tribute to Luciano Pavarotti and Victor Borge. When Jonathan was very young, he learned from these two masters the art of entertainment and storytelling on the stage.
Inspired to sing when he heard Luciano Pavarotti in La bohème, Jonathan Cilia Faro has capitalized on a glorious vocal tradition to forge his own, uniquely personal pop/operatic style, which he realizes on his debut U.S. album, From Now On. It is a style that appeals to fans of Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban but, more than anything else, Cilia Faro's style is reflection of who he is.
Cilia Faro's album was released in April by BFD / SONY ORCHARD and has introduced Jonathan Cilia Faro to the world as the real thing - a genuine Italian tenor who is rekindling the golden sound, the brilliant intensity and the sheer romance of the Italian tenor voice.
The album's release has continued to win praise for the tenor. One writer noted: "By far the highlight ofthe album, comes from Jonathan Cilia Faro's commanding voice that at times seems to soar up into the heavens."
To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tribute-to-luciano-pavarotti-victor-borge-by-jonathan-cilia-faro-tickets-61741232689
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)