Is The BULL DURHAM Musical Headed For Broadway?

Is Bull Durham the next film to be getting the Broadway treatment? According to WRAL, a local news outlet in North Carolina, that just may be in the works.

The show had its world premiere in Atlanta in 2014, which was followed by a series of New York workshops in 2015.

Now, it is being reported that the stage adaptation of the iconic film could hit the Broadway stage in the 2021 season.

George Habel, vice president of special projects for Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns the Bulls and WRAL-TV, recently traveled to New York to meet with the creative team for the musical, which includes the film's director, Ron Shelton.

Habel said that the producers need to raise $15 million for the show to come to Broadway.

"I have the sense there's a lot of momentum with that now," he said. "and they're on the verge of getting it done."

BULL DURHAM, loosely based on Ron Shelton's experiences on and off the field with a Minor League Baseball team, tells the story of three lives brought together by America's two favorite pastimes. Veteran catcher "Crash" Davis has been brought to the Durham Bulls to prepare rookie Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, a hot rod pitcher with a "million dollar arm and a five cent head," for the majors. Annie Savoy, self-appointed high priestess and muse of the Bulls, has a hard decision to make - every season she transforms one lucky player from an also-ran to an all-star by sharing with them her wisdom, experience, and bed. The love triangle heats up quickly as each character struggles with their own desires and hopes for what the future holds.





