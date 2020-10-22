Irish Arts Center Presents Oíche Shamnha/Irish Halloween

The event will run October 31 - November 1.

Irish Arts Center, based in New York City and renowned for presenting the best in Irish and Irish-American arts and culture, presents Oíche Shamnha/Irish Halloween: Feast of the Fairies (October 31 & November 1, beginning at 12pm both days).

Part of the organization's At Home with Irish Arts Center program-a series of new, commissioned work by IAC's local and international artistic community-this free two-day virtual event celebrates the Irish origins of Halloween with spooky Celtic stories, performances, and traditions.

On Saturday, October 31, attendees of the online event can engage in Halloween traditions and activities, including: making barmbrack bread with food writer, photographer, chef, and Great Irish Bake Off 2015 judge Lilly Higgens (Make Bake Love, Dream Deli); carving a lantern from a turnip (the original jack-o-lantern) with Marie Connole, an artist whose work reflects on the theme of belonging and the influence of folklore on the subconscious; and doing a Halloween-themed magic trick with Irish children's magician Joe Daly, who will break the magicians' code and treat participants by sharing his secrets.

On Sunday, November 1, as attendees gather around a virtual bonfire to feast on stories and performances inspired by otherworldly creatures, writer and Traveller activist Oein DeBhairduin will read from Why the moon travels, his new collection of folk tales from the Traveller community. Participants can take part in an interactive performance workshop based on Irish myths with Emily Kilkenny Roddy of CoisCéim Dance Theatre; write a spell to make the world a better place with poet, performer, and playwright Felispeaks; and watch the premiere of IAC's Collective Pop-Up Book Project created with spooky stories from the archive of the National Folklore Collection of Ireland.

Since March, IAC's ever-growing online programs have received over 100,000 views and provided moving and intimate cultural experiences for audiences watching from their homes-many an ocean (or more) away. Their Halloween celebration continues their goal of finding new paths towards connection and community through the joys of Irish culture and tradition in this moment of distance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You