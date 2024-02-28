Intrepid Museum Celebrates Solar Eclipse With Special Viewing Event

The Intrepid Museum will host a special celebration offering visitors the chance to watch the solar eclipse from the dramatic setting of the flight deck of the legendary aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid on Monday, April 8. While onboard, they can learn more about this cosmic phenomenon from knowledgeable Museum educators as they explore the science of eclipses against the stunning backdrop of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River.

The eclipse will begin around 2:00pm ET, with 89% totality for New York City set to occur at 3:25pm ET. Commemorative eclipse glasses will be provided to Museum guests at no additional cost during their visit, with 6,000 glasses available for distribution. Due to capacity constraints, access to the flight deck for viewing will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests should arrive early to secure their spot.

While at the Museum, visitors can also explore the new temporary exhibition, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon, which opens March 26 and highlights the remarkable history of humanity's voyage beyond our home planet, and the extraordinary individuals who made it happen. The exhibition, along with the space shuttle Enterprise, is located in the Museum's Space Shuttle Pavilion. Discover the historical journey of the Apollo missions through a unique blend of education and immersive experiences at the Intrepid Museum while marveling at the wonders of the space exploration.

On April 7, the day before the eclipse, from 11:00am-Noon ET, take part in an online inclusive family program where participants of all abilities will receive tips about safely watching the celestial event, and learn how to make simple eclipse viewers. Visit https://intrepidmuseum.org/inclusive-eclipse to register for this inclusive virtual program.

