Interview: On the Red Carpet With the Cast of TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

On Monday, June 20, the cast of Trevor: the Musical reunited to celebrate the musical's Disney+ premiere.

"Trevor: The Musical" is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, "Trevor: The Musical" is about living your best life with lots of passion... and a touch of pizzazz. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor" which ultimately inspired the founding of LGBTQ youth suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project.

Before the premiere, BroadwayWorld caught up with cast members from the show to discuss what musical number they were looking forward to seeing on the big screen, what they hope families around the world take away from the musical's story, and more.

What musical number from the show are you most looking forward to seeing on the big screen?

Holden William Hagelberger: Oh, gosh. Probably, there's a cane number. It's a big electric dance number. And of course the opening number is the best.

Alyssa Emily Marvin: My favorite musical number, I think, is the opening of act two, just because it's so fun and so immersive. So I'm really excited for that and just to experience the whole show in general from a different perspective.

Sammy Dell: During act one, there is a number called "One, Two" where there's five boys and they get up and they do a cane number. It'll be the first time that those five boys get to see it done and it's going to be really special ... It's such an honor to see it again and especially here on the big screen.

Isabel Medina: I'm really looking forward to see the opening number, I feel like that's what, I'm just going to be very excited to see myself. I'm more excited to see my facial expressions ... There's like a scene where I'm on top of the balcony and I'm sitting there and I really want to see how I looked because the whole time when I was there, I was like, "Oh, I want to see how I look on there so bad."

Brigg Liberman: I'm probably most excited to see "Ain't No Mountain." I think it's so flashy and fun. I'm so excited.

Ava Briglia: My favorite song is this really sweet song between Trevor and Pinky. It's called "One of These Days" and it's just my favorite number. It's my favorite number since the beginning. I'm so excited to see it on the big screen.

What do you hope that families around the world take away from seeing Trevor: the Musical on Disney+?

Holden William Hagelberger: I hope they take away that you can just, you could just be, you be who you are, be, who you are on the inside. Don't change your personality, just be yourself.

Alyssa Emily Marvin: I really just hope that people learn from opportune, Trevor, that they should always just be authentically themselves and whatever that means to them, because it is so different for everybody. So just to, um, fully accept and put out everything that they are.

Isabel Medina: I hope it definitely makes it normal for people to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Cause I feel like it's very, a lot of people are just on the fence and I feel like even if people just need to open up their hearts to it and just feel like it's okay.

Sally Wilfert: I think that they take away from it that everyone has a journey of their own. Even when you feel like you're different, you can always find that your uniqueness is a super power and you can be an extraordinary human being and just follow your sense of self.

Jarrod Zimmerman: I think that sense of self, that makes a lot of sense. It is about the identity. Trevor is figuring it out, I think teenagers, whether it's a 1981 or whether it's now, are figuring it out and it's interesting to look back at that era versus this era with the internet and how you do that. I think that it's a journey for everybody.

Sally Wilfert: And also that musicals can dig into something that can touch someone very specifically. When you don't think you need it, it's there. I think that', what's really amazing about this being on Disney and reaching so many people is that sometimes I think that the broader audience doesn't always have access to that and the fact that they're going to have access to a musical like this by Julianne [Wick Davis' and Dan [Collins] is kind of incredible.

Watch the trailer for Trevor: the Musical here: