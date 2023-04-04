Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres on Thursday, April 6.

Apr. 04, 2023  

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus.

Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Nicholas McDonough star as Wally and Gil, respectively, in the new series.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The series also features Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





