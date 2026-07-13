Interview: MONTY ALEXANDER at Birdland Jazz NYC

Monty Alexander, the legendary jazz musician with an impressive discography of over 75 albums and a career spanning six glorious decades, is embarking on a new musical journey with his upcoming album JAMERICAN IN PARIS, slated for release in October 2026. To mark this momentous occasion, he will grace the stage for a few exclusive performances. Catch him at the Birdland Jazz Club NYC and then witness his magic at Keystone Korner in Baltimore, Maryland. As eloquently put by Guy McPherson of The Globe and Mail, “When Monty Alexander sits down at the piano, you can't help but smile...The jazz-man plays with such delight and sense of humor that if your foot's not tapping chances are you might be dead”.

We had the privilege of chatting with the legendary Monty Alexander to discuss the driving force behind his boundless energy and dynamism. Hailing from Jamaica, Alexander's impact on the Jazz scene has deep roots in his homeland, but now, with a touch of French sophistication, he's embarking on a new artistic journey! "Paris has evolved into a Melting Pot of cultures, particularly from the Caribbean regions. It's a feast for the senses, embracing a global fusion, especially with strong influences from Africa. Playing there feels like home to me. The blend of Gershwin and Bob Marley's music exemplifies the beautiful harmony of cultures," declares Alexander.

Alexander, the maestro of the trio format, truly embraces the intimacy and authenticity that comes with performing alongside just two other musicians. Despite the option of a larger band, he finds solace in the acoustic purity of the trio setting – no smoke and mirrors, just pure, unadulterated music. When Alexander takes the stage, you can bet your last dollar that a raw and impassioned performance awaits you. His shows are a breathe of fresh air, a whirlwind of spontaneity meant to lift your spirits. With every note he plays, Alexander's infectious joy radiates through the venue, connecting with each and every member of the audience.

For him, bringing happiness through his music is not just a task, but an honor and a privilege. His energy is contagious, a testament to his unwavering commitment to spreading good vibes wherever his melodies may reach. Even on his darkest days, the moment Alexander lays eyes on his piano, a wave of renewal washes over him. To him, each performance is a blank canvas waiting to be painted with a fresh stroke of inspiration. His philosophy is simple yet profound - every time he plays, it's like he's playing for the very first time, infusing each familiar tune with a newfound sense of artistry and innovation.

Alexander, a charismatic virtuoso in the jazz realm, has an illustrious life filled with serendipitous encounters and remarkable friendships. From rubbing shoulders with legends like Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, who generously catapulted him into the spotlight, to reminiscing about his rebellious high school escapades in Jamaica where his love affair with Jazz began, Alexander's journey is nothing short of magical. Enamored by the soulful sounds of Armstrong and the velvet voice of Nat King Cole, he emerged as a stalwart in the Jazz scene, seamlessly weaving together a tapestry of timeless classics and personal anecdotes that define his musical identity. To Alexander, music isn't just a passion – it is the very essence of his being, harmoniously entwined with his existence.

See the self-proclaimed "Merchant of Rhythm" as he fearlessly graces the stage at the iconic Birdland Jazz NYC, a spot frequented by no other than the musical aficionado himself. Nurturing a vibrant atmosphere filled with enthusiasts, the venue offers a platform for burgeoning talents to shine bright. Join the legacy within the walls of the theater, for here, you aren't just a spectator but a cherished part of history!

Monty Alexander will be at Birdland Jazz NYC starting Tuesday August 11th through Saturday August 15th for early and late night shows. After this he heads to Keystone Korner Baltimore for one-night only on August 16th. Tickets for all shows are available at