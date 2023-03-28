Interview: Eddie Cooper Talks His Long Journey With PARADE

Eddie Cooper is currently making his Broadway debut as Newt Lee in Parade at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Eddie also starred as Newt Lee in the New York City Center Encores! production, and played the role in college!

In addition to Parade, Cooper also starred on stage in the Encores! Off-Center revival of Promenade, Classic Stage Company's Off-Broadway revival of The Cradle Will Rock, Classic Stage Company Off-Broadway revival of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of This Ain't No Disco, New York City Center Encores Off-Center's production of Little Shop of Horrors, and many more.

In the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month, Cooper tells us about how his character of Newt Lee has evolved through the years, what it feels like to be making his Broadway debut with a show that means so much to him, and more.

You have starred in so many shows on stage, and this is your first time on Broadway. How does it feel to be making your Broadway debut now?

It feels very special and exciting. I'm thrilled, what's cooler than making your Broadway debut!

What has it been like going on the journey of bringing this show from its Encores! production to the Broadway stage?

It's interesting, I kind of have a long history with this show. I did Parade in college, and it was the first big musical I did in college, and I played the same character. And Jason [Robert Brown] actually came to see that production. So, Parade has been a part of my life for a very long time! And it's always been one of my favorite musicals. We did a reading of this before the pandemic, and that was exciting, and I didn't think anything would really come of it, and then I get the call for City Center, and now I'm making my Broadway debut! It feels like a snowflake that became a giant snowball!

How has this character evolved from college to now?

I've evolved, I'm a different person than I was in college. I come at it with a different kind of maturity than I did when I was in college. It's interesting because he's highlighted briefly, but he's very important to the story. And I just try to give him the honor and respect that he deserves. He was a real person, he was born a slave, he went through this horrific ordeal, and I just want to honor him.

What does it mean for you to be making your Broadway debut with this show specifically, meaning what it means to you?

I can't even stress how special I think it feels. And to be doing it with the team I'm doing it with, working with Michael [Arden], who I believe is a genius, I think he's one of the best directors working today, and it's a privilege working with him. And then to work on this piece, which I believe is a masterpiece, and with Ben and Micaela, it's an honor to watch them do this every night. And then you have the added fact that it unfortunately is a very timely piece right now. It's almost overwhelming in how special it feels.

How has it been feeling audiences reactions to it so far?

When we walk out and sing that last song, you can look out in the audience and just see their faces, people are weeping. It feels really special knowing that this show is moving people and making people feel something. Ultimately that's why I love doing what I do. And doing a show that really does the thing, that makes people feel, that brings out reactions in people, it's not lost on me how special that is.

Do you have a favorite onstage moment?

It's an intense scene, and it probably doesn't look like I'm having a good time doing it, I have a scene with Paul Nolan. And working with him has been delightful, he's an incredible actor, he keeps me on my toes. That's been very special to me, that scene. It's an interrogation scene.

What do you want to tell people who are planning to come see Parade?

Just come with an open heart and your tissues ready.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSBobOMj-ww

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson