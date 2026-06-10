Interview: CARMEN LUNDY at THE POCKET, NYC and her new album, 'Notes from the Wine Cellar'

Carmen Lundy, a Miami native with a serious case of wanderlust, has been jet-setting across the globe, spreading her immense talent and creative vision far and wide. Set to unveil her 17th album, she's gearing up for her next exciting escapade, armed with a truckload of well-deserved accolades.

Within the last year, Lundy found herself basking in the glow of some seriously prestigious recognition. Just when you thought she couldn't get any cooler, she got nominated for the NEA Jazz Master award, the creme de la creme of jazz honors in the nation. And as if that wasn't impressive enough, she also snagged a spot in the Mellon Foundation's inaugural Jazz Foundation Jazz Legacies Fellowship. Translation: Her musical legacy is about to be immortalized for generations to come. Talk about hitting all the high notes!

Carmen Lundy isn't just your average music sensation; she's a multi-talented powerhouse! Beyond her impressive skills as a composer and lyricist, Carmen dabbles in the realms of visual mixed media art, film making, and even graces the silver screen as an actress. This dynamo has not one, but two Grammy nominations under her belt, alongside a string of Billboard-chart-topping albums - where she also flaunts her artistic flair by crafting entrancing album covers.

With for the unveiling of her highly-anticipated new album, scheduled to drop later this year, she is hitting the road and traveling around the world starting at The Pocket in NYC! Our excitement knows no bounds as we reflect on our recent encounter with this musical marvel, as she gets ready!

Carmen Lundy recently dropped her critically acclaimed album, Fade to Black, on vinyl. This marks the fourth vinyl release in her career, but this one felt extra special. According to Lundy, the decision to go vinyl this time around was all about the sonic experience. Audiophiles are all about that warm, rich sound that only vinyl can provide. As Lundy puts it, “LP’s just hit different-it has a lot to do with the warmth and the way we experience the sound of the music.” It seems like the old-school vinyl charm is timeless! Older releases might have been jam-packed into every conceivable format(Cassette/CD's, etc), but there's something irreplaceable about spinning a vinyl record and diving headfirst into the music. Lundy couldn't help but chuckle as she reflected on her journey with vinyl, realizing that sometimes the best moments come when you go back to the classics.

Ruminating on her recent honors, it took a moment to ponder her five-decade-long journey of hard work and dedication. When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, she humorously quipped, "I would've told myself to get married and have kids!" With a hearty laugh, she shared her thoughts on expanding her family, citing her own background as the oldest of 7 and her mother being one of 11.

Delving deeper into her reflections, Lundy's imagination wandered as she contemplated the choices she made in pursuit of her passion. Recalling the challenges of balancing voice lessons, performances, and side hustles, she mused on the decision-making process that led her to prioritize her love for performing. She vividly remembered the internal struggle of choosing between stability and following her dreams, having previously experienced the rigors of school by day and performances by night in Miami. Ultimately, Lundy decided to fully commit to her craft, understanding that her unwavering dedication to music and performing was the guiding force propelling her forward. Embracing the uncertainty of the journey, she embraced the path of creative fulfillment, choosing not to compromise on her artistic aspirations and forging ahead with passion and determination.

With her myriad talents and the unwavering support of her community, is a force to be reckoned with in the creative world, constantly churning out art "out of the sheer need to do it." The process of her latest album "Notes from the Wine Cellar," involved revisiting unfinished projects and seizing full control over them to encapsulate a vast spectrum of her professional and performance experiences into these ten songs. Reflecting on her five decades of Jazz immersion and self-discovery, collaborating with exceptional musicians along the way, Lundy marvels at the journey that led her to this point of musical culmination.

Undoubtedly, it is Lundy's tenacity that has propelled her forward, guided by the influences of those who paved the way before her, yet looking towards the future of Jazz and nurturing emerging talents she ardently supports. A dance of being pushed and pulled by her loyal allies throughout her musical voyage, such as Andrew Renfroe, Don Murray, and Jermaine Paul, she rhapsodizes about the brilliance of rising stars like pianist Julius Rodriguez and trumpeter Tatiana Tate. All these talents are featured on the album, set to be released in August, and will be showcased during her upcoming tour scheduled for next year. “Nobody is doing this on their own, and when it is time for me to take the music to the stage I am lucky to have a family and a creative community that supports me.”

Carmen Lundy is owning this thing called life and basking in the glow of people finally tuning in to her wavelength. She's got that air of "Hey world, here I am!" and she's loving every bit of attention and ear lent to her. No one hands you a manual on how to navigate through the maze of existence, but Carmen found her starting point in the Jazz forum, where honesty and vulnerability paved the way for her journey. Piece by piece, her life's mosaic started taking shape, leading her to this very moment of triumph and self-expression. Carmen's joy knows no bounds as she revels in the ability to craft her own narrative in this grand stage of existence. With a whopping 175 original tunes under her belt, Carmen Lundy is always on the lookout for that one defining masterpiece.

Lundy found herself in a state of awe as she gazed at her self-designed album cover shining brightly on the grand screen at the Grammy's. In that awe-inspiring moment, a surge of unmatched power flowed through her veins, pushing her towards the contemplation of her ongoing journey and the necessary steps to pave the way for the next generation in the realm of Jazz. Reflecting on the newfound recognition and generosity in the industry, she expressed the need for a support system that includes equity, a forum for Jazz artists to create, with essential benefits that any other career would offer.

We would be remiss to not advise you to seize every opportunity to witness the mesmerizing talent of Carmen Lundy who will grace the stage stateside this weekend at The Pocket in NYC(performing alongside her brother the legendary Curtis Lundy), before she embarks on a journey across the Atlantic to enchant Europe throughout the summer.

As the year unfolds, the spotlight will shine even brighter on this extraordinary artist as she is honored at the prestigious NEA Jazz Master Tribute Concert in the radiant city of LA. The accolades bestowed upon her are a testament to her undeniable prowess and influence in the realm of jazz music.

Embrace the opportunity to witness her brilliance firsthand and be forever transformed by her spellbinding performance. Tickets are available at https://thepocketnyc.com/event/carmen-lundy/?se-date=4264 for early and late shows on June 13th and 14th.



