Interview: Alex Moffat Opens Up About His Broadway Debut in THE COTTAGE

Alex Moffat is currently making his Broadway debut as Clarke in The Cottage on Broadway!

Moffat is best known for his time as a cast member on SNL, succeeding Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on the show. His most current films include Susie Searches, and Christmas with the Campbells, and he can next be seen on Apple’s 'Bad Monkey' series. Moffat can also be seen in the Netflix feature, Holidate, as well as the romantic comedy Someone Great. On TV, he can be seen in Showtime's series 'Billions' and is the voice behind Jimmy in Disney's sequel Wreck-It Ralph 2.

In the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month, Moffat shares why making his Broadway debut with The Cottage is a dream come true.

Read the full interview and check out photography by BroadwayWorld's own Jennifer Broski below!

How does it feel to be making your Broadway debut with The Cottage?

Oh my goodness, terrific! It’s nerve wracking, it’s a big thing for a guy like me. I’m so pumped, and I can’t believe I get to do it with this amazing cast, it’s a dream come true.

Can you tell me about the character you play?

Clarke, I think it says something in the script, ‘Clarke is a distinguished gentleman with a lover’s spirit,’ which doesn’t say a ton, but that does sort of sum him up. I think he’s also sort of a little bit of a lovable fool, if I may. He’s a really, really fun character to play, and I do definitely see the lover’s sprit part, and that is a guidepost for this.

The company of The Cottage is incredible. What has it been like working with them?

A learning experience! For one thing, I adore them all, and we’ve all bonded hard, and I really just love them. I feel like I hit the cast lottery with people who have been really welcoming to me, and really warm, really generous with feedback, and help. I’m the newbie in this cast, so every day I’ve gotten to know these pros and learn a lot from them. I cannot say enough about how much I adore the other five people in the cast, it’s a dream come true. I think I’m going to end up saying that phrase, which is a huge cliché, a dream come true, about 40 times in this interview. You can just print that at the end of all my answers because that is the case.

Do you have a favorite onstage moment in the show?

I have several! There is one really fun moment that I don’t want to spoil too much. It’s a physical bit I get to do early on after my entrance, and I get to do it with Lilli Cooper, and it involves a horse noise. I think I should stop myself there. But in case people are curious, ‘What moment is that guy really having fun with?’ that’s one right there where I really have a ball every time I do it. To say more than that would spoil it!

What has been the most unexpected part for you so far about starring in this show?

One expected part that I didn’t know about – and I should know this because I travel around and do standup—but how each audience really has its own character. One joke that crushes with one audience falls to the floor with a resounding thud with the next one, and vice versa. That audience might be super into a moment that wasn’t really zinging in a previous show. There are some patterns that start to emerge with Monday night houses, Wednesday night, Thursday night, Saturday night, all that kind of stuff. It’s been cool to see how each audience really takes on its own personality and responds to different things. And in that respect, keeps us totally on our toes.

What would you like to say to people who are planning to come and see The Cottage on Broadway?

Turn off your cell phones? No, just have a ball. Know that you are watching six people have an absolute ball, come be a part of the party! I told our playwright this many times, but Sandy Rustin, I feel like she built a roller coaster that we get to get into around 8pm and then at around 10 when we all get off, I’m sort of going, “Woah! That was fun!” And I want to go back around to the beginning of the line like you did as a kid. I think it’s really fun. Just enjoy yourself.