Interactive Family Comedy Brunch Performance Of SHOW UP, KIDS! Plays Dive 106 March 29

Following sold-out runs on the Lower East Side, Peter Michael Marino's critically acclaimed "Show Up, Kids!" moves to the Upper West Side for a special brunch performance at Dive 106 on March 29 at 11:30am (doors at 11am).

Parents can enjoy adult beverages while the little ones munch on kids' menu items at this special family performance...in a bar. This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic, theatrical twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to provide prompts and control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 60-minute laughfest.

Says creator/performer Peter Michael Marino, "Dive 106 co-owner Howie Kaye and I spent the past year performing together in "Pip's Island" and formed an instant friendship. When the show shut down for the winter, we needed to keep the fun going and, BOOM, here we are again providing outside-the-box family entertainment." Kaye adds, "I've always wanted to make Dive 106 a place where nieghborhood families could enjoy quality drinks and food, and now we have quality entertainment to add to the menu. Just bring a pillow for your tush, order a drink, and let the show begin."

WHAT: Show Up, Kids!

WHO: By Peter Michael Marino & the kids

Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids

Music by Michael Andrew

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29 (doors at 11:00 a.m.)

WHERE: Dive 106. 938 Amsterdam Ave at 106 St., NY NY 10025

HOW MUCH: All tickets $15 (does not include food & drink)

AGES: 3-10

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes

TICKETS: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/show-up-kids-special-brunch-show-38000

SHOW WEBSITE: www.showuptheshow.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You