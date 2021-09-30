Indigo Girls LGBTQIA+ Movie Musical GLITTER & DOOM Adds Ming-Na Wen & Missi Pyle

Deadline is reporting that Glitter & Doom, a new jukebox movie musical featuring the music of the Indigo Girls, has added The Mandalorian and Mulan star Ming Na Wen and The Last Man's Missi Pyle.

The LGBTQIA+ jukebox musical tells the story of a whirlwind summer romance centering on a musician and a carefree kid who fall in love at first sight.

Alex Diaz and Alan Cammish star in the title roles with cameos from Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria, comedian Tig Notaro and the Indigo Girls themselves, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

Tom Gustafson will direct a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg.

Read the full story at Deadline.

Indigo Girls, comprised of celebrated musicians Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, continue to draw international audiences more than twenty years after bursting into the spotlight with their 1988 self-titled breakout album.

At the onset of their career, Indigo Girls established a loyal fan base thanks in large part to the spellbinding hit "Closer to Fine." But their success did not stop there. Ray and Saliers are the only duo with top 40 titles on Billboard 200 in the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s, and have sold more than 14 million records.