In 'One Actor Short 3,' Yuval David Invites Complete Strangers To Star In Film On Streets Of New York City

New York's acclaimed new unscripted digital series has returned. The uniquely unparalleled, experimental and groundbreaking new series by visionary actor, host, and filmmaker Yuval David, continues now with the release of 'One Actor Short 3.'

In his bold and daring new approach to guerrilla filmmaking and storytelling, Yuval created the concept of stepping into public areas of New York City with his film crew and inviting random strangers on the streets to star in a short film, which he directs and produces. He treats it as a playful exploration, as he fuses reality, documentary, and narrative into one film.

The trailblazing experimental filmmaker starts the production day not knowing what the genre or even the storyline of the film will be. The film is conceptualized and created on the spot.

If he convinces each new individual to immediately play a role in his film, Yuval then directs the new cast member through guided improvisation to play their new role. Completely in the moment, Yuval weaves together a storyline that progresses through each scene, informing the overall plot of the entire film.

Much of what makes this radically innovative new format work is that Yuval believes in "creating a safe space for each individual to feel welcome to be authentically playful," as Yuval states.

A film festival sensation, 'One Actor Short' is back with its third episode. This one organically became a sports-film, focusing on the mental, emotional, and physical journey of what it takes to run a marathon, with Central Park serving as the lush and lively backdrop to the completely improvised story.

In 'One Actor Short 3,' which follows the series' previous two episodes - a crime procedural and a romantic comedy - Yuval fearlessly directs his random cast of strangers, including a middle school principal, a woman from Serbia, a long-distance runner, a man from France, and other New Yorkers - all complete strangers -- to play the roles of a coach, a dealer of performance-enhancing drugs, an athletic rival, and more, in the sports-themed film.

Much of the film surrounds how each member of the cast is able to support Yuval's character into the mindset of competing in a marathon, by championing him, and talking him through his insecurities around quitting a prior marathon.

Following his real-life artistic mission "to entertain, uplift, and inspire," Yuval embeds messages of positivity throughout 'One Actor Short 3.'

"As long as I just keep moving forward, I think that's what it's all about," his character says.

The 'One Actor Short' series of films has been featured in multiple international film festivals, such as The Big Apple Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival, and NewFilmmakers Film Festival. It was recognized as a winner in the Hollywood Just4Shorts film competition, as well.





