In DON'T CALL US EMERGING Six Songwriters Join To Share Their Work

New York, NY - A group of exciting and unique composers are partnering with FRIGID New York to present Don't Call Us Emerging: A Songwriters Concert (Wednesday, July 20th, 9:30pm at The Kraine Theatre); an evening of original material performed by the writers themselves, along with a few guests. Each songwriter will present a short selection of their own material, along with a story or two, giving audiences a unique chance to experience a wide range of styles and voices, including some they may be discovering for the first time. The event is organized by composers Sean McCabe, Jordan Friend and Paulie Pecorella, and will also feature Patrick Thompson, Maria Caputo and Sandrinne Edström.

Frequent collaborators McCabe and Pecorella met Friend this year at a songwriting masterclass led by Tony-winning composer William Finn, and the three decided to co-producer a concert, reaching out to writers in their own individual communities. Sean McCabe, a Canadian composer/lyricist based in Brooklyn, whose work has been featured at Lincoln Center, The Players at Gramercy Park, Two River Theater, New York Theatre Barn, and elsewhere, expressed his excitement at bringing so many different voices together in one place. "The writers assembled here are brilliant" said McCabe, who was recently in residence at the Catwalk Art Institute to develop his new musical David & Jonathan. "All of us share a love for good music and good storytelling, and it's an honor to be presenting new work alongside these artists."

While many of the featured writers are already well established in New York, others are new arrivals. Singer-songwriter Jordan Friend, who has also trained with world-renowned recording artist Ben Folds, moved to the city this year, and splits his time between Brooklyn and Washington, DC, where he founded and leads the Helen Hayes Award-winning 4615 Theatre Company. "Meeting Paulie and Sean has been such an important part of finding a musical community in my new home" said Friend, whose OCD-focused solo musical Old Soul performed virtually for global audiences last year. "I'm so excited to be teaming up with them and all of these amazing writers on a project where we get to give audiences a little window into what makes us each unique as songwriters."

Paulie Pecorella, a New York based composer/lyricist and entertainer, whose new music has been performed at The Players at Gramercy Park, 54 Below, Barrington Stage Co.,The Green Room 42, and Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts, among others, noted his particular excitement at once again playing for a New York audience. "They aren't afraid to let you know if your songs landed or not and THAT keeps me on my toes as a pianist and an entertainer" said Pecorella, an LA New Voices (ANMT) winner for his original musical, Daniel, and a Drama League Anthem Challenge winner for his song "One Day" (lyrics by Sean McCabe). He is currently adapting a Sicilian musical version of King Lear entitled Mamma Laudicina. "So come out, keep us on our toes. I have a feeling it will be absolutely fabulous."

DON'T CALL US EMERGING

A Songwriters Concert

Featuring Sean McCabe, Jordan Friend, Paulie Pecorella, Patrick Thompson, Maria Caputo and Sandrinne Edström

Produced by Sean McCabe, Jordan Friend and Paulie Pecorella in partnership with FRIGID New York

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, July 20th at 9:30pm

RUNTIME: Approx. 90 minutes

LOCATION: The Kraine Theatre. 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

TICKET PRICE: $18

WEBSITE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185610®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1