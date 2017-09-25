Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr Tie the Knot

BroadwayWorld extends a huge congratulations to Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr, who got married over the weekend!

Menzel took to Twitter today to share the news:

Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical. - Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

Lohr appeared as 'Steve' in the 2005 film adaptation of RENT alongside Menzel in the Life Support group. He also took the stage with the Broadway legend in Michael John LaChiusa's SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE and has appeared Off-Broadway in BARE.

Menzel is starting anew following her divorce from RENT co-star Taye Diggs; she and Diggs ended their relationship after ten years of marriage in 2013. Idina's new album "idina." expresses a whirlwind of emotions, many echoing her journey since then. The recording features the tracks Small World, Like Lightning, Queen of Swords, Everybody Knows, Show Me, Last Time, I Do, Cake, Extraordinary, Perfect Story, Nothin' in This World, and I See You.

Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Menzel's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash "Frozen," in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, "Frozen Fever." After Menzel's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th Annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. She was most recently seen in Lifetime's remake of Beaches, which premiered January 2017, in which she portrays the role of 'CC,' made famous by Bette Midler.

Menzel earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner "Rent," and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in "Wicked." Other notable projects include "Glee" and Disney's "Enchanted." She embarked on a worldwide tour in 2015 that included Asia, UK and North America. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes the solo albums "I Stand," "Here" and "Still I Can't Be Still."

Her first-ever Christmas album "Holiday Wishes," released October 2014 on Warner Bros. Records, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart, broke into the top 10 on Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and received rave reviews. Menzel was most recently seen on Broadway as Elizabeth in the original production "If/Then," for which she earned her third Tony nomination. Menzel also sang the National Anthem at SUPER BOWL XLIX, which set the record for the most-watched show in U.S. history.

