Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a special Pride fundraising event this weekend, and Broadway's own Idina Menzel will be performing.

The Pride Month garden party will mark the anniversary of the end of Proposition 8 and the historic return of marriage equality to California.

The exact location of the event will be confirmed upon RSVPing, but it is set to take place in the afternoon on June 29.

To learn more or RSVP for the event click here.

Those involved in the event include Chad Griffin and Charlie Joughin, Michele and Rob Reiner, Dustin Lance Black, Helen and Ted Boutrous (one of the lead attorneys in the Prop 8 case) and Donna and Michael Weinholtz, as well as Kevin Huvane, Lyn Davis Lear, Adam Shankman, John and Mike August, Yeardley Smith, Adam Unhoefer, Max Mutchnick and Erik Hyman, Mary Fisher, James Costos, Michael Smith, Vanessa Benavides, Sheila Bryant and the Human Rights Campaign PAC.

About Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel is set to return to Broadway in Redwood next year. Menzel has won a Tony, Obie, and Drama League Award for her work in the theater. Broadway: If/Then, Wicked, Aida, Rent. Off-Broadway: Skintight (Roundabout), See What I Wanna See (Public Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (West Side Theatre), The Wild Party (MTC), Hair (Encores). Regional: Wicked (San Francisco), If/Then (Washington, DC). Menzel also premiered Wicked in the West End, receiving the Theatregoers Choice Award. Film: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Which Way to the Stage? (Documentary), Enchanted 2: Disenchanted, Frozen 2, Uncut Gems, American Murderer, Cinderella, Frozen, Enchanted, Ask the Dust, Rent. TV: Beaches, Glee, PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” (accompanying live album). Idina prides herself on the importance of new musicals creating original roles and promoting young composers. Thanks to the two amazing men in her life, her son Walker and husband Aaron, for their love and support. Thank you to the redwood for teaching us about resilience, patience, and nature’s ability to help us heal.