Idina Menzel, Tituss Burgess and More to Guest Judge ELVIS DURAN'S DRAG SPECTACULAR

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Variety has reported that Idina Menzel, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga's mother and Born This Way Foundation founder) and Michelle Visage will be guest-judges for Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular, Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. EST in support of the Drag and LGBTQ community.

Check out the full story HERE.

The "Drag Spectacular" will stream on Duran's YouTube Channel.

Duran said, "Look at this panel of judges. The foundation is set for this fun, festive event to celebrate our LGBTQ+ family Pride. The drag community has always been there to keep us entertained and amazed. Their stage may be currently "on pause" but we can still turn on the lights and have a show. Wig snatching time."

Read the full story HERE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You