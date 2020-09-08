Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth and More to Take Part in Roundabout Theatre Company Fundraiser

The auction, powered by Charitybuzz, begins Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

A collection of Roundabout Theatre Company's treasured alumni and artist friends will offer one-of-a-kind conversations and encounters for "Bid for Roundabout," a fundraiser to support the theater in the face of an unprecedented financial deficit due to the COVID shutdown. The auction, powered by Charitybuzz, begins Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (auction link).

Theatre lovers and fans can bid for private virtual conversations and experiences with stars: Kristen Bell, Rachel Brosnahan & Michael Zegen, Alan Cumming, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber & Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, Rob McClure, Debra Messing, Sienna Miller, Liam Neeson, Phylicia Rashad, Marisa Tomei, Chita Rivera & Scott Ellis, Blair Underwood and Vanessa Williams.

Tony Award winners Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth will offer 30-minute private voice lessons. Ms. Menzel's auction will be made available as a sweepstakes with a $10 entry fee, powered by Prizeo.

All auction proceeds help create and distribute virtual programs for students, teachers, and community members, keep vital staff and artists employed through the continued shutdown, and ensure opportunities for hundreds of artists and technicians when the theater's doors open again.

www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2020-2021-season/bid-for-roundabout

Charitybuzz is the leading online charity auction platform, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while raising funds for charitable causes. Charitybuzz auctions feature exclusive access to some of the world's most influential personalities, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffett and many more. To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise more than $400 million for 4,500 non-profit organizations, including Save the Children, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big" while helping raise funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has helped hundreds of charities raise more than $50 million, including American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide, charity:water and Special Olympics.

