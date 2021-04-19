Idina Menzel, Cheyenne Jackson, Kelly Marie Tran, and More Join MCC's MISCAST21

The next round of performers has been announced for Miscast21, premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 8pm ET on MCC's YouTube Channel. The broadcast will remain available through 11:59pm ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo") have joined the lineup of performers for Miscast 21.

They join the previously announced Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific), and Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots). The complete performer and presenter lineup will be announced at the beginning of May.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Supervisor and Director.

MCC Theater has also launched their Miscast21 Auction and Raffle. Visit http://bidpal.net/miscast21 to bid on signed MCC memorabilia and incredible vacation packages. A free raffle will also be held for chance to win a VIP Show Only Experience at Miscast22 - including 4 VIP tickets, a backstage meet and greet with the cast, a post show champagne toast on stage, and exclusive Miscast22 merchandise with a signed program. Rules and regulations apply. Visit raffle page for details.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration.

The free broadcast will be captioned, and will feature brand new performances, special guests, and more. Additional details including timing, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date. To receive exclusive updates about Miscast21 and to learn more about the event, sign up here www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights. Donations can be made at https://mcctheater.org/miscast-donation/.