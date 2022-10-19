Ice Theatre Of New York, Inc Will Participate in Opening Day of Wollman Rink's Second Ice Season

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) to participate in Opening Day of Wollman Rink's Second Ice Season on October 23, 2022 in Central Park. The day will be free for all visitors, including skate rental. ITNY will perform "Of Water and Ice" at 10am, and the rest of the day will feature eight more hours of programming to welcome New Yorkers back to the ice. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204161®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwollmanrinknyc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Of Water and Ice

Choreography by Jody Sperling

Performed by Sarah France and Valerie Levine

Music: "Of Water and Ice" by DJ Spooky

The award-winning Cardinal Spellman High School marching band from the Bronx will kick of the day featuring on-ice performances by additional Wollman Rink community partners, including Figure Skating in Harlem; Camden Pulkinen, current member of Team USA; nationally-ranked Skating Club of New York competitor Jake Mao; and The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team under the leadership of ITNY Alumni Award Winner Josh Babb.

Additional programming for the day includes appearances by the choreographers and skate instructors behind cast of Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, who will demonstrate skating elements from the soon-to-open show and one lucky guest will receive free tickets to see this highly anticipated new musical. In addition, DJ Rob Dinero will play music for the audience all afternoon. A SkateFest hosted by Learn to Skate USA will provide free clinics to attendees interested in getting on the ice for the first time, or learning a new skill. To round out the day, Equinox will bring back its Sound Bath event - a ticketed, meditative ice-skating experience for participants to engage in guided breathwork and moving meditation while bathed in sounds of singing bowls, gongs, and chimes, courtesy of the Creator of Equinox's HeadStrong Meditation, Michael Gervais, and sound practitioner Franck Raharinosy.

The opening day celebration will feature programming off the ice as well, with demonstrations from a rising New York chef and live ice sculpture carving by Ice Miracles. Extending from commitments by both Wollman Rink and Great Performances to provide a platform for women and minorities in business, promote environmentally-responsible practices and nurture the talents of refugees and immigrants, Cambodian Khmer cuisine demonstrations will be provided by Brooklyn-based Chef Chinchakriya Un, founder of Kreung. Wollman Rink's popular rinkside Hot Toddy Tent will also return by popular demand, with its signature beverage available for purchase with a valid ID.

Local area students from The Art Students League of New York and the The High School of Art and Design were invited by Wollman Park Partners to contribute to the energy and décor of the venue and will unveil designs that wrap the Wollman Rink Zambonis and add original murals within the clubhouse, to be enjoyed by visitors from New York and all around the world.

This season Wollman Rink will partner with ITNY on its arts education outreach programming, the New Works and Young Artists Series, for underserved NYC public school children. Schools located in the Upper West Side are invited to participate on January 17 and February 14, 2023.