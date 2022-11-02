Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash

The production was to be set in 1930s Germany

Nov. 02, 2022  
Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash

Icarus Theatre Collective has pulled its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The production received an online backlash after a casting breakdown went out last week stating the production would be set in 1930s Germany, where Romeo was a member of the Hitler Youth, and Juliet was a young girl from the Jewish community.

The casting did not state that performers of Jewish background were preferred for the Capulets. Icarus Theatre apologised for any offence caused, stating that the casting director removed this preference, but they did not notice the omission.

Icarus issued an apology on Twitter on 31 October:

The online criticism of the production continued, with one comment saying it was not acceptable to "use the Holocaust as a trope".

The company announced the play would be scrapped today (2 November).



Related Stories
Amanda Ryan Joins The Company Of The World Première Of Terry Johnsons THE SEX PARTY Photo
Amanda Ryan Joins The Company Of The World Première Of Terry Johnson's THE SEX PARTY
The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced that Amanda Ryan joins the company as Magdalena for the world première of Terry Johnson's The Sex Party – joining the previously announced Will Barton (Tim), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla). Amanda Donohoe has had to withdraw for personal reasons.
Photos: First Look at Met Operas LA TRAVIATA, Streaming in Cinemas Photo
Photos: First Look at Met Opera's LA TRAVIATA, Streaming in Cinemas
All new production photos have been released for the Met Opera’s La Traviata by Verdi. This much-loved opera is screening across the UK as part of the famed New York opera house’s Met Opera: Live in HD season, which sees 10 world-class operas broadcast from New York from 2022-23. 
Review: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Review: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music Hall
David Farr made his name in 2016 bringing John le Carré's book The Night Manager to vivid life in a hit TV adaptation. In his latest play A Dead Body In Taos, re-animation is again the name of the game.
Full Cast Announced for SONS OF THE PROPHET at Hampstead Theatre Photo
Full Cast Announced for SONS OF THE PROPHET at Hampstead Theatre
Following the sell-out hit, The Humans, Stephen Karam returns to Hampstead Theatre with the European premiere of his award-winning comedy, Sons of the Prophet, from 2 December to 14 January.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Susie McCabe Takes FEMME FATALITY on TourSusie McCabe Takes FEMME FATALITY on Tour
November 3, 2022

Following a successful and critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival, Susie McCabe is taking her show Femme Fatality on tour.
Save up to 72% on JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge TheatreSave up to 72% on JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre
November 3, 2022

Tickets from just £15 for John Gabriel Borkman.
Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online BacklashIcarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash
November 2, 2022

Icarus Theatre Collective has pulled its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The production received an online backlash after a casting breakdown went out last week stating the production would be set in 1930s Germany, where Romeo was a member of the Hitler Youth, and Juliet was a young girl from the Jewish community.
Lineup Announced for STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour 2023Lineup Announced for STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour 2023
November 2, 2022

A spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road next year for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.
Save up to 35% on LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square SpiegeltentSave up to 35% on LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square Spiegeltent
November 2, 2022

London, get ready to party! Save up to 35% on La Clique: tickets from £27.50