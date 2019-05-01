INK Announces Additional Extension Through June 7th

Due to popular demand, Manhattan Theatre Club's Tony Award nominated American premiere of Ink, written by Tony nominee James Graham (Labour of Love, Privacy, Finding Neverland) and directed by Tony nominee and Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold (King Charles III) will extend for two more weeks of performances, now playing through Sunday, July 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

INK has received six Tony Award nominations including Best Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Bertie Carvel), Best Direction of a Play (Rupert Goold), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Bunny Christie), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Neil Austin), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Adam Cork); Ink received five OCC nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Play, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play(Bertie Carvel), Outstanding Director of a Play (Rupert Goold),Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical, Bunny Christie), and Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical, Neil Austin).

INK stars Tony nominee and two-time Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel (reprising his Olivier Award-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch) and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller as Larry Lamb, the Editor of The Sun.

The cast also features David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy(Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry (Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), Tara Summers (The Hard Problem), Ian Bedford (A View From the Bridge), William Connell (A View From the Bridge), Christopher McHale (Oslo), Jessica Naimy (Honeymoon in Vegas), and Daniel Yearwood (Once on This Island).

The creative team for Ink includes Bunny Christie (scenic & costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music & sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreographer & movement director), Ben Furey (dialect coach) and Julie McBride (music director).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on! Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You