INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/9

This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 272,945 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,865,380. The average ticket price was $124.07.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.27%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.30%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -11.18% vs. last week and up 5.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.07 is down $-6.86 compared to last week and up $10.82 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HEAD OVER HEELS ($295,898), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($302,222), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($357,180), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($524,500), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($545,569)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ANGELS IN AMERICA ($-226,998), SUMMER ($-206,575), CAROUSEL ($-176,063), COME FROM AWAY ($-117,187), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-100,472)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HEAD OVER HEELS ($46.15), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($64.33), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($73.02), HELLO, DOLLY! ($75.30), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($77.55)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HEAD OVER HEELS (33.98%), CAROUSEL (45.25%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (47.35%), SUMMER (51.07%), KINKY BOOTS (51.92%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SUMMER (62.5%), KINKY BOOTS (73.3%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (77.9%), CAROUSEL (80.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (81.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SUMMER (-1608), ANGELS IN AMERICA (-919), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-357), WICKED (-333), FROZEN (-154)



