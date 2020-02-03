Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/3
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/2/2020.
This week, 25 shows played on Broadway, with 232,823 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,036,075. The average ticket price was $111.83.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.25%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.81%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.71% vs. last week and down -1.80% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $111.83 is down $-4.10 compared to last week and up $0.01 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,676,538
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$1,610,318
|WEST SIDE STORY
|$1,431,974
|THE LION KING
|$1,405,233
|TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL
|$1,391,542
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($225,365), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($379,764), THE INHERITANCE ($401,831), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($543,548), CHICAGO ($575,484)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|A SOLDIER'S PLAY
|$51,653
|GRAND HORIZONS
|$9,127
|MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
|$5,745
|HAMILTON
|$2,533
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$-16,750
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-209,993), WICKED ($-167,600), WEST SIDE STORY ($-158,236), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-144,768), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-132,830)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$248.89
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$201.74
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$154.45
|HADESTOWN
|$146.99
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$128.77
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($61.83), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($74.41), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($74.82), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($76.55), FROZEN ($78.73)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|146.43%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|107.03%
|HAMILTON
|102.72%
|HADESTOWN
|99.36%
|WEST SIDE STORY
|95.01%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE INHERITANCE (35.32%), GRAND HORIZONS (39.45%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (54.54%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (57.96%), CHICAGO (59.92%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101%
|HADESTOWN
|100.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|100.5%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|100.3%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (57.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (77.2%), GRAND HORIZONS (77.9%), CHICAGO (82.1%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (88.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|WICKED
|101
|A SOLDIER'S PLAY
|95
|THE INHERITANCE
|48
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|39
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|27
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WEST SIDE STORY (-1740), GRAND HORIZONS (-701), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (-661), THE LION KING (-592), BEETLEJUICE (-408)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. Source: The Broadway League.