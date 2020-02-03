INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/3

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/2/2020.



This week, 25 shows played on Broadway, with 232,823 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,036,075. The average ticket price was $111.83.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.25%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.81%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.71% vs. last week and down -1.80% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $111.83 is down $-4.10 compared to last week and up $0.01 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,676,538 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,610,318 WEST SIDE STORY $1,431,974 THE LION KING $1,405,233 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $1,391,542



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($225,365), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($379,764), THE INHERITANCE ($401,831), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($543,548), CHICAGO ($575,484)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

A SOLDIER'S PLAY $51,653 GRAND HORIZONS $9,127 MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON $5,745 HAMILTON $2,533 DEAR EVAN HANSEN $-16,750



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-209,993), WICKED ($-167,600), WEST SIDE STORY ($-158,236), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-144,768), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-132,830)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $248.89 AMERICAN UTOPIA $201.74 MOULIN ROUGE! $154.45 HADESTOWN $146.99 DEAR EVAN HANSEN $128.77



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GRAND HORIZONS ($61.83), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($74.41), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($74.82), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($76.55), FROZEN ($78.73)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 146.43% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 107.03% HAMILTON 102.72% HADESTOWN 99.36% WEST SIDE STORY 95.01%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (35.32%), GRAND HORIZONS (39.45%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (54.54%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (57.96%), CHICAGO (59.92%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.5% COME FROM AWAY 101% HADESTOWN 100.7% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 100.5% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 100.3%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (57.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (77.2%), GRAND HORIZONS (77.9%), CHICAGO (82.1%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (88.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED 101 A SOLDIER'S PLAY 95 THE INHERITANCE 48 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 39 THE BOOK OF MORMON 27



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WEST SIDE STORY (-1740), GRAND HORIZONS (-701), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (-661), THE LION KING (-592), BEETLEJUICE (-408)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







