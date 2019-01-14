INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/14; WAITRESS Jumps Up
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/13/2019.
Waitress saw a big uptick in grosses for the week ending January 13 with the return of composer Sara Bareilles to the diner, joined by her Tony Award-winning friend Gavin Creel. The long-running musical which is beginning its third year on Broadway, reported $972,519.80, an improvement of $433,047.80 over the prior week.
This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 274,375 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,937,248. The average ticket price was $116.40.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.71%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.28%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -14.90% vs. last week and down -3.07% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.40 is down $-8.47 compared to last week and down $-16.03 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,157,730
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,053,032
|THE LION KING
|$1,848,667
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,536,167
|WICKED
|$1,403,103
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($261,676), TRUE WEST ($423,166), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($440,854), THE NEW ONE ($467,914), CHICAGO ($521,475)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|WAITRESS
|$433,048
|THE NEW ONE
|$114,453
|THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
|$98,295
|THE WAVERLY GALLERY
|$95,668
|THE FERRYMAN
|$93,338
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-637,153), THE LION KING ($-619,602), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-503,947), ALADDIN ($-446,236), FROZEN ($-348,518)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$293.66
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$165.18
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$158.22
|NETWORK
|$145.47
|THE LION KING
|$141.67
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
CHOIR BOY ($53.77), THE BAND'S VISIT ($70.67), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($72.50), THE NEW ONE ($78.25), TRUE WEST ($79.35)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|110.83%
|NETWORK
|107.51%
|HAMILTON
|105.48%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|103.25%
|FROZEN
|100.06%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
CHOIR BOY (43.39%), KINKY BOOTS (45.12%), KING KONG (47.32%), THE NEW ONE (47.61%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (50.96%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.9%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.4%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KINKY BOOTS (60.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (65.3%), KING KONG (65.8%), THE NEW ONE (69.7%), CHICAGO (73.8%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|WAITRESS
|2213
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|1866
|THE WAVERLY GALLERY
|1216
|KING KONG
|1150
|THE NEW ONE
|837
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2478), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2252), WICKED (-1949), KINKY BOOTS (-1196), NETWORK (-1006)
