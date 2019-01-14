WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/14; WAITRESS Jumps Up

 Jan. 14, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/13/2019.

Waitress saw a big uptick in grosses for the week ending January 13 with the return of composer Sara Bareilles to the diner, joined by her Tony Award-winning friend Gavin Creel. The long-running musical which is beginning its third year on Broadway, reported $972,519.80, an improvement of $433,047.80 over the prior week.

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 274,375 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,937,248. The average ticket price was $116.40.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.71%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.28%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -14.90% vs. last week and down -3.07% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.40 is down $-8.47 compared to last week and down $-16.03 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,157,730
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,053,032
THE LION KING $1,848,667
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,536,167
WICKED $1,403,103


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($261,676), TRUE WEST ($423,166), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($440,854), THE NEW ONE ($467,914), CHICAGO ($521,475)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS $433,048
THE NEW ONE $114,453
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT $98,295
THE WAVERLY GALLERY $95,668
THE FERRYMAN $93,338


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-637,153), THE LION KING ($-619,602), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-503,947), ALADDIN ($-446,236), FROZEN ($-348,518)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $293.66
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $165.18
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $158.22
NETWORK $145.47
THE LION KING $141.67


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
CHOIR BOY ($53.77), THE BAND'S VISIT ($70.67), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($72.50), THE NEW ONE ($78.25), TRUE WEST ($79.35)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 110.83%
NETWORK 107.51%
HAMILTON 105.48%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 103.25%
FROZEN 100.06%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
CHOIR BOY (43.39%), KINKY BOOTS (45.12%), KING KONG (47.32%), THE NEW ONE (47.61%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (50.96%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.9%
COME FROM AWAY 102%
HAMILTON 101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KINKY BOOTS (60.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (65.3%), KING KONG (65.8%), THE NEW ONE (69.7%), CHICAGO (73.8%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WAITRESS 2213
THE BAND'S VISIT 1866
THE WAVERLY GALLERY 1216
KING KONG 1150
THE NEW ONE 837


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2478), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2252), WICKED (-1949), KINKY BOOTS (-1196), NETWORK (-1006)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/14; WAITRESS Jumps Up
  • What's Playing on Broadway: January 14-20, 2019
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 1/11 - HAMILTON, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: January 10, 2019
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/7
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/2; Multiple Shows Smash Records

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE