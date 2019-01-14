INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/14; WAITRESS Jumps Up

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/13/2019.

Waitress saw a big uptick in grosses for the week ending January 13 with the return of composer Sara Bareilles to the diner, joined by her Tony Award-winning friend Gavin Creel. The long-running musical which is beginning its third year on Broadway, reported $972,519.80, an improvement of $433,047.80 over the prior week.

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 274,375 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,937,248. The average ticket price was $116.40.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.71%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.28%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -14.90% vs. last week and down -3.07% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.40 is down $-8.47 compared to last week and down $-16.03 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CHOIR BOY ($261,676), TRUE WEST ($423,166), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($440,854), THE NEW ONE ($467,914), CHICAGO ($521,475)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-637,153), THE LION KING ($-619,602), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-503,947), ALADDIN ($-446,236), FROZEN ($-348,518)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

CHOIR BOY ($53.77), THE BAND'S VISIT ($70.67), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($72.50), THE NEW ONE ($78.25), TRUE WEST ($79.35)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

CHOIR BOY (43.39%), KINKY BOOTS (45.12%), KING KONG (47.32%), THE NEW ONE (47.61%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (50.96%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

KINKY BOOTS (60.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (65.3%), KING KONG (65.8%), THE NEW ONE (69.7%), CHICAGO (73.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2478), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2252), WICKED (-1949), KINKY BOOTS (-1196), NETWORK (-1006)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds