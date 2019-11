INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/25

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/24/2019.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 278,056 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,015,929. The average ticket price was $115.14.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.05%. Versus last year, attendance was down -7.08%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.45% vs. last week and down -25.62% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.14 is up $1.89 compared to last week and down $-28.70 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,654,389 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,058,469 THE LION KING $1,846,819 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,666,008 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $1,607,079



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($191,162), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($241,164), OKLAHOMA! ($346,426), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($355,449), Derren Brown: SECRET ($363,600)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED $261,056 THE LION KING $190,898 FROZEN $141,438 THE INHERITANCE $139,212 A CHRISTMAS CAROL $126,968



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-158,933), HAMILTON ($-111,461), JAGGED LITTLE PILL ($-97,902), MOULIN ROUGE! ($-96,712), HADESTOWN ($-77,061)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $247.22 MOULIN ROUGE! $196.70 HADESTOWN $169.13 AMERICAN UTOPIA $163.56 THE LION KING $148.02



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($51.92), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($57.28), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($67.37), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($67.54), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($68.78)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 117.42% HADESTOWN 112.99% MOULIN ROUGE! 112.39% HAMILTON 100.72% TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL 96.9%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (26.44%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (28.18%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (29.92%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (39.34%), TOOTSIE (44.1%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.4% COME FROM AWAY 101.4% TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL 100.7% MOULIN ROUGE! 100.5% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 100.1%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (49%), Derren Brown: SECRET (61%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (62.1%), THE SOUND INSIDE (63.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (63.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED 1551 A CHRISTMAS CAROL 1396 FROZEN 414 ALADDIN 318 THE GREAT SOCIETY 204



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE INHERITANCE (-1092), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-1039), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-852), BETRAYAL (-580), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-563)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







