INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/20

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/19/2017.

Of note this week, THE LION KING only had 7 reportable performances last week (week ending 11/19). The 8pm performance on Wednesday, 11/15 was full of winners of the 20th anniversary lottery drawing.

For the second week in a row the Amy Schumer led METEOR SHOWER joins the million dollar club with a boffo gross!

Sara Bareilles' WAITRESS happily spent another week in Broadway's Million Dollar Club with gross sales of $1,006,974 for the week ending November 19th. Jason Mraz, who is currently starring in the hit musical, and leading lady Betsy Wolfe will perform a song from WAITRESS on CBS' broadcast of the Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday in the 9AM to 10AM ET hour.

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 247,644 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,147,317. The average ticket price was $125.77.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.09%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.10% vs. last week and up 16.38% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $125.77 is down $-3.71 compared to last week and up $19.96 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($294,747), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($376,404), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($431,861), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($466,990), JUNK ($547,552)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-316,777), WICKED ($-165,553), MISS SAIGON ($-151,496), THE LION KING ($-150,108), KINKY BOOTS ($-123,621)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($60.05), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($61.23), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($73.65), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($79.24), MISS SAIGON ($81.95)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MISS SAIGON (46.02%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (46.62%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (46.86%), JUNK (49.35%), CATS (52.81%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MISS SAIGON (61.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (69.2%), M. BUTTERFLY (72.7%), KINKY BOOTS (73.1%), JUNK (73.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-1687), MISS SAIGON (-1537), KINKY BOOTS (-1071), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-922), CHICAGO (-794)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.







Related Articles