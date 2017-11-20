INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/20
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/19/2017.
Of note this week, THE LION KING only had 7 reportable performances last week (week ending 11/19). The 8pm performance on Wednesday, 11/15 was full of winners of the 20th anniversary lottery drawing.
For the second week in a row the Amy Schumer led METEOR SHOWER joins the million dollar club with a boffo gross!
Sara Bareilles' WAITRESS happily spent another week in Broadway's Million Dollar Club with gross sales of $1,006,974 for the week ending November 19th. Jason Mraz, who is currently starring in the hit musical, and leading lady Betsy Wolfe will perform a song from WAITRESS on CBS' broadcast of the Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday in the 9AM to 10AM ET hour.
This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 247,644 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,147,317. The average ticket price was $125.77.
This was up the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.09%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.10% vs. last week and up 16.38% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $125.77 is down $-3.71 compared to last week and up $19.96 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,826,330
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$2,401,553
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,318,210
|THE LION KING
|$1,758,185
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,677,281
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($294,747), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($376,404), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($431,861), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($466,990), JUNK ($547,552)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE PARISIAN WOMAN
|$253,072
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|$180,099
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|$50,691
|LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
|$12,183
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$5,983
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-316,777), WICKED ($-165,553), MISS SAIGON ($-151,496), THE LION KING ($-150,108), KINKY BOOTS ($-123,621)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$506.66
|HAMILTON
|$263.31
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$212.26
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$206.96
|METEOR SHOWER
|$162.91
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($60.05), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($61.23), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($73.65), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($79.24), MISS SAIGON ($81.95)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|126.67%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|121.76%
|COME FROM AWAY
|105.4%
|METEOR SHOWER
|104.27%
|THE LION KING
|102.56%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MISS SAIGON (46.02%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (46.62%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (46.86%), JUNK (49.35%), CATS (52.81%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.1%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|100.4%
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|100.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MISS SAIGON (61.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (69.2%), M. BUTTERFLY (72.7%), KINKY BOOTS (73.1%), JUNK (73.7%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE PARISIAN WOMAN
|2461
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|1244
|LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
|707
|WAITRESS
|52
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|11
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1687), MISS SAIGON (-1537), KINKY BOOTS (-1071), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-922), CHICAGO (-794)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.