INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/13
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/12/2017.
Of note this week, in its first full week of performances the Amy Schumer led METEOR SHOWER grossed $1,004,202 at the Booth. Also amongst the newbies, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway played 7 performances last week with a final gross of $615,879.00 for the week.
WAITRESS is back in the Millionaire's Club with two-time Grammy Award-Winner Jason Mraz starring in the role of Dr. Pomatter. For the week-ending November 12, the Sara Bareilles musical grossed $ 1,051,823.00, up $151,655.80 on the prior week.
This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 250,816 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,477,414. The average ticket price was $129.49.
This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.65%. Versus last year, attendance was down -6.88%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.11% vs. last week and up 12.46% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $129.49 is up $8.12 compared to last week and up $22.27 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,143,107
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$2,395,570
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,352,792
|THE LION KING
|$1,908,293
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,680,818
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($356,453), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($435,298), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($454,807), JUNK ($602,363), CHICAGO ($621,607)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$1,473,423
|METEOR SHOWER
|$373,146
|THE LION KING
|$263,130
|HAMILTON
|$213,872
|CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|$199,095
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-126,102), THE BAND'S VISIT ($-36,371), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-21,046), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($5,960), CHICAGO ($56,788)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$505.39
|HAMILTON
|$292.14
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$210.31
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$210.26
|METEOR SHOWER
|$161.11
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($72.32), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($79.84), CHICAGO ($84.25), MISS SAIGON ($84.84), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($86.24)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|128.56%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|122.01%
|HAMILTON
|108.55%
|COME FROM AWAY
|105.76%
|METEOR SHOWER
|104.39%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
JUNK (54.28%), CATS (55.56%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (56.38%), MISS SAIGON (56.52%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (60.83%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.0%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.9%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|METEOR SHOWER
|100.7%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MISS SAIGON (74.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (76.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (79.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (79.8%), M. BUTTERFLY (79.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|METEOR SHOWER
|2344
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|1878
|THE LION KING
|1697
|MISS SAIGON
|1579
|CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|1301
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1277), THE BAND'S VISIT (-3),
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..