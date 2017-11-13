INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/13

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/12/2017.

Of note this week, in its first full week of performances the Amy Schumer led METEOR SHOWER grossed $1,004,202 at the Booth. Also amongst the newbies, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway played 7 performances last week with a final gross of $615,879.00 for the week.

WAITRESS is back in the Millionaire's Club with two-time Grammy Award-Winner Jason Mraz starring in the role of Dr. Pomatter. For the week-ending November 12, the Sara Bareilles musical grossed $ 1,051,823.00, up $151,655.80 on the prior week.

This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 250,816 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,477,414. The average ticket price was $129.49.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.65%. Versus last year, attendance was down -6.88%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.11% vs. last week and up 12.46% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $129.49 is up $8.12 compared to last week and up $22.27 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($356,453), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($435,298), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($454,807), JUNK ($602,363), CHICAGO ($621,607)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-126,102), THE BAND'S VISIT ($-36,371), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-21,046), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($5,960), CHICAGO ($56,788)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($72.32), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($79.84), CHICAGO ($84.25), MISS SAIGON ($84.84), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($86.24)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

JUNK (54.28%), CATS (55.56%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (56.38%), MISS SAIGON (56.52%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (60.83%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MISS SAIGON (74.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (76.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (79.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (79.8%), M. BUTTERFLY (79.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1277), THE BAND'S VISIT (-3),



Source: The Broadway League..

