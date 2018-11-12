INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/12

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/11/2018.

THE FERRYMAN, Jez Butterworth's new play which opened last month to critical acclaim at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, just played its best week so far, grossing $1,001,994.90 for the week ending November 11, up $82,000 over the prior week. The newest member of the million dollar club features the youngest actors on Broadway - four adorable babies who rotate the role of Bobby Carney.

Also joining that club, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD which grossed $1,130,163.00 for only 7 performances.

This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 306,015 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,230,401. The average ticket price was $121.66.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 10 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 9.50%. Versus last year, attendance was up 36.22%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.55% vs. last week and up 36.55% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.66 is up $3.30 compared to last week and up $0.29 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,943,951
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,109,192
THE LION KING $2,082,461
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $1,935,170
WICKED $1,770,608


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE NEW ONE ($178,138), THE NAP ($191,064), HEAD OVER HEELS ($233,984), TORCH SONG ($290,585), THE PROM ($323,083)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $609,806
THE CHER SHOW $570,504
FROZEN $406,813
KING KONG $240,866
AMERICAN SON $223,612


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-489,710), THE NEW ONE ($-13,477), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-8,297), THE LION KING ($-8,208), THE PROM ($6,699)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $510.33
HAMILTON $274.24
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $190.43
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $162.55
THE LION KING $153.81


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE NEW ONE ($26.90), THE NAP ($46.31), THE PROM ($55.75), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($63.44), HEAD OVER HEELS ($67.41)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 112.64%
HAMILTON 111.91%
THE LION KING 106.49%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 106.07%
MEAN GIRLS 104.75%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE NEW ONE (22.72%), HEAD OVER HEELS (26.48%), THE NAP (29.55%), THE PROM (40.24%), TORCH SONG (44.79%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.9%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
HAMILTON 101.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.2%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 100.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (45.1%), SUMMER (62.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.3%), KINKY BOOTS (76.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (78.4%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 5757
THE CHER SHOW 5179
KING KONG 3363
KINKY BOOTS 2138
THE NEW ONE 1682


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-948), THE PROM (-689), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-563), THE FERRYMAN (-376), TORCH SONG (-305)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



