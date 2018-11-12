INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/12

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/11/2018.

THE FERRYMAN, Jez Butterworth's new play which opened last month to critical acclaim at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, just played its best week so far, grossing $1,001,994.90 for the week ending November 11, up $82,000 over the prior week. The newest member of the million dollar club features the youngest actors on Broadway - four adorable babies who rotate the role of Bobby Carney.

Also joining that club, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD which grossed $1,130,163.00 for only 7 performances.

This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 306,015 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,230,401. The average ticket price was $121.66.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 10 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 9.50%. Versus last year, attendance was up 36.22%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.55% vs. last week and up 36.55% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.66 is up $3.30 compared to last week and up $0.29 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE NEW ONE ($178,138), THE NAP ($191,064), HEAD OVER HEELS ($233,984), TORCH SONG ($290,585), THE PROM ($323,083)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-489,710), THE NEW ONE ($-13,477), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-8,297), THE LION KING ($-8,208), THE PROM ($6,699)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE NEW ONE ($26.90), THE NAP ($46.31), THE PROM ($55.75), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($63.44), HEAD OVER HEELS ($67.41)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE NEW ONE (22.72%), HEAD OVER HEELS (26.48%), THE NAP (29.55%), THE PROM (40.24%), TORCH SONG (44.79%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HEAD OVER HEELS (45.1%), SUMMER (62.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.3%), KINKY BOOTS (76.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (78.4%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-948), THE PROM (-689), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-563), THE FERRYMAN (-376), TORCH SONG (-305)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.







