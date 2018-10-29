INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/29

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/28/2018.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 272,782 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,133,984. The average ticket price was $121.47.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 6 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.38%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.79%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.53% vs. last week and up 8.17% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.47 is down $-6.18 compared to last week and down $-4.07 compared to last year.

In its first post-opening week on Broadway, The Ferryman grossed $902,718.00- including four press performances which were heavily comped.

The Waverly Gallery was up over $29,000 on the previous week, despite the comped house for opening night, and comps for pre- and post-opening press performances.

The new musical, KING KONG, grossed $774,280.00 for 6 preview performances for the week ending October 28, 2018.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE NAP ($174,209), HEAD OVER HEELS ($205,600), TORCH SONG ($214,463), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($288,335), BERNHARDT/HAMLET ($345,038)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-476,705), HAMILTON ($-302,549), WICKED ($-159,925), ANASTASIA ($-151,201), MEAN GIRLS ($-131,564)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE NAP ($49.80), TORCH SONG ($52.85), HEAD OVER HEELS ($59.92), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($60.78), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($67.64)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HEAD OVER HEELS (23.27%), THE NAP (28.08%), TORCH SONG (33.06%), SUMMER (41.11%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (42.55%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HEAD OVER HEELS (44.5%), SUMMER (58.2%), KINKY BOOTS (65.0%), THE NAP (68.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (68.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ANASTASIA (-1212), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-948), KINKY BOOTS (-863), WICKED (-724), AMERICAN SON (-631)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







