INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/29
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/28/2018.
This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 272,782 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,133,984. The average ticket price was $121.47.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 6 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.38%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.79%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.53% vs. last week and up 8.17% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.47 is down $-6.18 compared to last week and down $-4.07 compared to last year.
In its first post-opening week on Broadway, The Ferryman grossed $902,718.00- including four press performances which were heavily comped.
The Waverly Gallery was up over $29,000 on the previous week, despite the comped house for opening night, and comps for pre- and post-opening press performances.
The new musical, KING KONG, grossed $774,280.00 for 6 preview performances for the week ending October 28, 2018.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,945,615
|THE LION KING
|$2,103,744
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,060,777
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$1,937,995
|FROZEN
|$1,554,026
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE NAP ($174,209), HEAD OVER HEELS ($205,600), TORCH SONG ($214,463), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($288,335), BERNHARDT/HAMLET ($345,038)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE FERRYMAN
|$220,087
|THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
|$177,050
|KING KONG
|$100,595
|THE WAVERLY GALLERY
|$29,327
|MY FAIR LADY
|$18,557
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-476,705), HAMILTON ($-302,549), WICKED ($-159,925), ANASTASIA ($-151,201), MEAN GIRLS ($-131,564)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$511.07
|HAMILTON
|$274.34
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$188.92
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$158.81
|THE LION KING
|$155.74
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE NAP ($49.80), TORCH SONG ($52.85), HEAD OVER HEELS ($59.92), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($60.78), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($67.64)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HAMILTON
|111.97%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|111.28%
|THE LION KING
|105.0%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|103.64%
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|101.6%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (23.27%), THE NAP (28.08%), TORCH SONG (33.06%), SUMMER (41.11%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (42.55%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.2%
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|100.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (44.5%), SUMMER (58.2%), KINKY BOOTS (65.0%), THE NAP (68.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (68.1%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|KING KONG
|1150
|MY FAIR LADY
|397
|FROZEN
|225
|TORCH SONG
|209
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|207
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ANASTASIA (-1212), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-948), KINKY BOOTS (-863), WICKED (-724), AMERICAN SON (-631)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..