INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/15; MOULIN ROUGE! & TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Break Records
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/13/2019.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical had its best grossing week ever, once again setting a new record for the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, with a $2,203,608.50 gross ticket revenue for the week ending October 13, 2019.
At 49 weeks into the run, and as a new company rehearses in New York City, producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller announced today that the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, has once again shattered its own box office record for the ninth time with the now record-breaking gross of $2,244,415.34 (w/e 10/13/19). To Kill a Mockingbird holds the title of the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. The production has now amassed a total gross of $100,000,000, and continues to play to standing-room-only houses.
This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 282,646 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,212,990. The average ticket price was $124.58.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.97%. Versus last year, attendance was up 7.78%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 16.99% vs. last week and up 5.47% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.58 is up $9.61 compared to last week and down $-2.73 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,090,992
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,244,415
|THE LION KING
|$2,242,450
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,203,608
|WICKED
|$1,839,657
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
LINDA VISTA ($168,097), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($323,779), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($325,442), Derren Brown: SECRET ($344,016), THE INHERITANCE ($354,448)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|WICKED
|$531,786
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$358,105
|BEETLEJUICE
|$323,386
|MEAN GIRLS
|$306,124
|THE LION KING
|$293,232
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($-2,273), LINDA VISTA ($1,697), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($11,543), THE SOUND INSIDE ($15,931), MOULIN ROUGE! ($26,699)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$287.48
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$209.87
|HADESTOWN
|$204.53
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$192.24
|THE LION KING
|$167.55
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
LINDA VISTA ($40.84), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($55.94), Derren Brown: SECRET ($70.15), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($75.21), THE SOUND INSIDE ($76.56)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|139.24%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|128.16%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|120.31%
|BEAUTIFUL
|106.71%
|HAMILTON
|106.54%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
LINDA VISTA (28.75%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (33.19%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (38.02%), THE SOUND INSIDE (42.59%), Derren Brown: SECRET (43.48%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.4%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.1%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE GREAT SOCIETY (61.8%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (67.8%), Derren Brown: SECRET (69%), THE SOUND INSIDE (70.1%), THE INHERITANCE (74.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|WICKED
|3048
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|2543
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|2002
|THE LIGHTNING THIEF
|1715
|BEETLEJUICE
|1684
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE INHERITANCE (-889), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-609), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-432), SLAVE PLAY (-81), Derren Brown: SECRET (-74)
