INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/15; MOULIN ROUGE! & TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Break Records

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/13/2019.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical had its best grossing week ever, once again setting a new record for the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, with a $2,203,608.50 gross ticket revenue for the week ending October 13, 2019.

At 49 weeks into the run, and as a new company rehearses in New York City, producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller announced today that the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, has once again shattered its own box office record for the ninth time with the now record-breaking gross of $2,244,415.34 (w/e 10/13/19). To Kill a Mockingbird holds the title of the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. The production has now amassed a total gross of $100,000,000, and continues to play to standing-room-only houses.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 282,646 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,212,990. The average ticket price was $124.58.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.97%. Versus last year, attendance was up 7.78%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 16.99% vs. last week and up 5.47% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.58 is up $9.61 compared to last week and down $-2.73 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,090,992 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,244,415 THE LION KING $2,242,450 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,203,608 WICKED $1,839,657



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LINDA VISTA ($168,097), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($323,779), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($325,442), Derren Brown: SECRET ($344,016), THE INHERITANCE ($354,448)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED $531,786 AMERICAN UTOPIA $358,105 BEETLEJUICE $323,386 MEAN GIRLS $306,124 THE LION KING $293,232



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($-2,273), LINDA VISTA ($1,697), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($11,543), THE SOUND INSIDE ($15,931), MOULIN ROUGE! ($26,699)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $287.48 MOULIN ROUGE! $209.87 HADESTOWN $204.53 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $192.24 THE LION KING $167.55



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LINDA VISTA ($40.84), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($55.94), Derren Brown: SECRET ($70.15), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($75.21), THE SOUND INSIDE ($76.56)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 139.24% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 128.16% MOULIN ROUGE! 120.31% BEAUTIFUL 106.71% HAMILTON 106.54%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

LINDA VISTA (28.75%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (33.19%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (38.02%), THE SOUND INSIDE (42.59%), Derren Brown: SECRET (43.48%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.4% COME FROM AWAY 102.1% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.7% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6% HAMILTON 101.5%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE GREAT SOCIETY (61.8%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (67.8%), Derren Brown: SECRET (69%), THE SOUND INSIDE (70.1%), THE INHERITANCE (74.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED 3048 AMERICAN UTOPIA 2543 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 2002 THE LIGHTNING THIEF 1715 BEETLEJUICE 1684



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE INHERITANCE (-889), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-609), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-432), SLAVE PLAY (-81), Derren Brown: SECRET (-74)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.







