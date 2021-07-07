IN THE HEIGHTS Wins Best Picture at HCA Midseason Awards
The Hollywood Critics Association announced the winners for the 4th Annual HCA Midseason Awards.
In The Heights took home top honors, including best picture, best actor for Anthony Ramos, and best director for Jon M. Chu.
The Midseason Awards were created to highlight and honor films released during the first half of the calendar year. This year, the selected nominees were released between March 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021. Unlike previous years, films released in January and February were not included due to 2020's extended awards season eligibility period.
Additionally, Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II took home two acting awards, one for Best Actress for Millicent Simmonds and the other for Best Supporting Actor for Cillian Murphy.
"A lot of the films released in 2021 have been very well-received by our members," notes HCA Founder Scott Menzel. "In fact, several of the nominees and winners won by a single vote. Given the quality of films that have been released so far this year, I sincerely hope that many of the films that were nominated continue to stay in the conversation as we move into the second half of the year."
Below is the full list of nominated films along with the winners:
Best Picture:
Raya and The Last Dragon
Nobody
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Cruella
A Quiet Place 2
In The Heights - WINNER
Luca
Shiva Baby
The Spark Brothers
The Killing of Two Lovers
Best Actress:
Emma Stone - Cruella
Melissa Barrera - In the Heights
Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II - WINNER
Niamh Algar - Censor
Rachel Sennott - Shiva Baby
Best Actor:
Anthony Ramos - In The Heights - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk - Nobody
Armando Espitia - I Carry You With Me
Mads Mikkelsen - Riders of Justice
Clayne Crawford- The Killing of Two Lovers
Best Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt - A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Thompson - Cruella - WINNER
Olga Merediz - In the Heights
Tig Notaro - Army of the Dead
Leslie Grace - In The Heights
Best Supporting Actor:
Corey Hawkins - In the Heights
Jimmy Smits - In The Heights
Cillian Murphy - A Quiet Place Part II - WINNER
Paul Walter Hauser - Cruella
Christian Vásquez - I Carry You With Me
Best Filmmaker:
John Krasinski - A Quiet Place 2
Jon M. Chu - In the Heights - WINNER
Michael Rianda - The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Prano Bailey-Bond - Censor
Emma Seligman - Shiva Baby
Best Screenplay:
A Quiet Place II
Cruella
In The Heights
The Mitchells vs. The Machines - WINNER
Shiva Baby
Best Indie Film:
The Killing of Two Lovers
Shiva Baby
Censor
Werewolves Within - WINNER
Zola
Most Anticipated Film For The Rest of 2021:
Candyman
Last Night in Soho - WINNER
The Green Knight
The French Dispatch
No Time To Die