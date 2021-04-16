IN THE HEIGHTS Will Open Tribeca Film Festival from Washington Heights

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lights up on Washington Heights this summer! The highly anticipated film adaptation of In The Heights will open the famed Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, from where else, but the United Palace theater in Washington Heights.

The festival runs June 9-20th, 2021. Last month, Tribeca announced a return to live events with innovative outdoor screenings and exhibitions.

To ensure everyone's safety, they are working closely with the New York State Department of Health to meet COVID-19 protocol. Read more about the festival here.

The story of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Gregory Diaz IV, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, and Noah Catala. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson also appear in cameo roles.

The Tony Award-winning musical opened on Broadway in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In The Heights played 29 previews and 1,184 regular performances on Broadway before closing in 2011.

Watch the trailer here: