IMPERFECT Set For North American Digital Premiere in February 2024

The inspiring IMPERFECT set for North American digital premiere February 16, 2024 tackles the lack of authentic representation of artists with disabilities in entertainment and media.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 4 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

While the past few years have seen increased presence of disability in entertainment and media, there is still a long way to go to achieve authentic and comprehensive representation of artists with disabilities on stage and screen...without condescension, pity, or stigmatization.

In 2017, the Ruderman Family Foundation produced a white paper showing that while 20-25% of the U.S. population has a disability, fewer than 2% of all television characters had a disability, and 95% of top TV show characters with disabilities were played by non-disabled performers (Ruderman 2017).

In 2021, a report from Think Tank for Inclusion & Equity (TTIE), Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and Women in Film showed that 93.0% of writers said their most recent writers room had no disabled or Deaf writers.

In theatre, there is no significant data available on the representation of disability.

In addition to representation, the disability community still fights against shame-based narratives. Disabled characters that do show up are frequently one-dimensional, with disability overwhelming their stories at the exclusion of other life experiences and complexities.

imperfect fights against these historical trends. The film puts strong, talented artists with disabilities front and center, telling their own stories. Working under the direction of a disabled leader, they produce unique, groundbreaking, award-winning productions.

As the entertainment industries begin to turn the tide around inclusion of disabled artists, imperfect presents those who are already doing the work, blowing the socks off of audiences and critics as they transform our understanding of what is possible.

imperfect will be available on digital Feb 16 via GDR.



RELATED STORIES

1
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host Photo
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host

Reneé Rapp will make her SNL musical guest debut on January 20, with Jacob Elordi set to host for the first time.

2
THE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadways Brig Photo
THE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadway's Brightest Stars

Morgan Spector, the breakout heartthrob of the HBO series, The Gilded Age, shares his thoughts on the show's popularity, his on-screen relationship with co-star Carrie Coon, and what it's like to work with a screen full of stage stars.

3
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW And More Take Home 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards; See the Full Winners Photo
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW And More Take Home 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards; See the Full Winner's List!

See the full list of winners for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production.

4
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Next to Normal, Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Wicked, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

THE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadway's Brightest StarsTHE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadway's Brightest Stars
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Brilliance of Eartha Kitt12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Brilliance of Eartha Kitt
Video: Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay's ORIGIN Trailer With Myles Frost & MoreVideo: Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay's ORIGIN Trailer With Myles Frost & More
Jason Gotay, Alyse Alan Louis & More to Star in Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs's TEETHJason Gotay, Alyse Alan Louis & More to Star in Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs's TEETH

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED

Recommended For You