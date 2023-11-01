I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway

By: Nov. 01, 2023

I Need That

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, which opens tomorrow, Thursday, November 2.
 
I Need That is a limited engagement, recently extended by popular demand through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
 
The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” and Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster,” as well as Suzy Jane Hunt “Amelia u/s,” Lance Roberts “Foster u/s,” and Danny Rutigliano “Sam u/s.”
 
Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet).
 
Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.
 
The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), Fitz Patton, Bradlee Ward (Sound), and Fitz Patton (Original Music).
 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

I Need That plays Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm; Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00Ppm; and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. 
 
 
Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.
 
Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.
 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



