I DON'T NEED AN ACTING CLASS Podcast Hosted by Milton Justice to Be Released This Month

I Don't Need an Acting Class, a new weekly podcast hosted by Academy and Emmy Award winner and celebrated acting teacher Milton Justice, will be released this month, beginning on March 10th, 2020. Based on his forthcoming book of the same name, the podcast seeks to demystify the craft of acting while answering the question, "Why take an acting class?"

Justice was mentored by the legendary Stella Adler who selected him to teach for her in Los Angeles and later appointed him Artistic Director of her Theater Company. The roster of actors he has taught, coached and directed include: Mark Ruffalo, Margo Martindale, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kevin Bacon, Patrick Stewart, Sean Astin, Kyra Sedgwick and Chris Carmack - to name a few.

"Over the years, actors began sending me emails about the obstacles or confusion they faced as they attempted to utilize what they had learned in a class or rehearsal," says Justice.

The podcast and book were born out of this email-correspondence between teacher and student, with each episode exploring a different topic of Stanislavsky's method, presenting practical tools for how to solve problems that seem to be universal for actors.

I Don't Need an Acting Class will be produced by radio veteran Walker Vreeland.

"Our intention is for the podcast to be interactive, prompting listeners to email us with questions or new challenges that can be addressed in upcoming episodes," says Vreeland. "It's basically a virtual master class with one of the great acting teachers of our time, and I think it's destined to become every actor's new invaluable audio resource."

Milton Justice is an Academy and Emmy Award winning producer who began his career as an assistant director at the New York Shakespeare Festival and has moved between film, television and theatre throughout his career. On Broadway he produced Tennessee Williams' Vieux Carre,. Off Broadway he produced Jack Heifner's Vanities (which became the longest running play in off-Bway history and co-starred the then unknown Kathy Bates) and Das Luscitania Songspiel (written by and starring Sigourney Weaver and Christopher Durang) which was selected as one of the 10 best plays of 1981 by the New York Times. His New York theatre work earned him two Drama Desk Nominations. He received an Academy Award for producing the HBO documentary, Down and Out in America. Other notable projects include Nobody's Child, starring Marlo Thomas, which won an Emmy Award for Ms. Thomas and a Golden Globe nomination for Justice, Cindy Eller, starring Pearl Bailey and Kyra Sedgwick, and Wanted: The Perfect Guy, starring Ben Affleck and Madeline Kahn, which won Emmy Awards for both Madeline Kahn and Justice. Justice was selected by Stella Adler to be the first Artistic Director of her theatre in Los Angeles. He has also taught at Yale, NYU, Unitec in Auckland, New Zealand, and was Dean of the Institute of Creative Arts in Seoul, Korea. In April Justice will present a workshop at the International Stanislavsky Symposium in London. His most recent producing venture Losing Chase (directed by Kevin Bacon and starring Helen Mirren and Kyra Sedgwick) for Showtime, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won a Golden Globe Award for Helen Mirren. He is the author of the soon-to-be published "I Don't Need an Acting Class" and is currently producing and directing the documentary "Daddy Dearest."

Walker Vreeland is an actor, voice over artist, producer and award-winning playwright and radio personality living in New York. A familiar voice to radio audiences on Long Island and Connecticut, he is best known for having hosted The Afternoon Show on 102.5 WBAZ-FM, and as the creator and host of the podcast Interview with the Artist. Walker is currently Senior Producer of the podcast In the Balance and the soon-to-be-released podcast "I Don't Need an Acting Class." As a voice actor, Walker recently completed work on a new documentary series for FX Network, and the German series Beat on Amazon Prime. His hit autobiographical solo play FROM SHIP TO SHAPE was the recipient of two United Solo Awards and enjoyed a sold-out run Off-Broadway in 2017. Walker is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, Walnut Hill School for the Arts, and Connecticut School of Broadcasting.





