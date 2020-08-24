Hunter@Home Presents THE PRESIDENTS VS. THE PRESS: FROM THE FOUNDING FATHERS TO FAKE NEWS

The virtual event will take place Tuesday, September 1.

Hunter College is inviting members of their community from across the globe to tune into the next installment of their virtual series, Hunter@Home, which presents lectures, readings, and discussions covering a wide range of topics as opportunities to thrive and learn in moments that can provide relief. Harold Holzer, the Jonathan F. Fanton Director of The Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College, will lead a conversation with journalist John Avlon during The Presidents vs. the Press: From the Founding Fathers to Fake News on Tuesday, September 1st at 6:00 P.M. via Zoom.

Hunter@Home events take place via livestream with new topics available every week through an ongoing initiative encouraging colleagues and friends to stay up to date on major issues and in touch with one another during a time of social distancing as the Hunter community stays home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. After the livestreams end, recorded programs are available to view on "Hunter on Demand".

Viewers will join Harold Holzer and John Avlon as they dive into Holzer's latest release, "The Presidents vs. the Press," and the historic clashes between chief executives and journalists, focusing on the long traditions of partisan journalism, censorship, propaganda, press conferences, and new technologies. Together they will explore a long line of presidents that treated the press with hostility, fabrications, exaggeration, ridicule, and pandering.

Zoom links for Hunter@Home programming are shared with attendees after they RSVP. Reservations for the event can be made here.

EVENT: The Presidents vs. the Press: From the Founding Fathers to Fake News

DATE: September 1, 2020

TIME: 6:00 P.M.

RSVP LINK: https://community.hunter.cuny.edu/hunterhome-holzer-9.1.20-reg-form-?srctid=1&erid=11403882&trid=5bd21eb0-7ccd-4972-a315-0038f0e2cf98

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You