Hunter Foster and Jennifer Cody Co-Direct Redhouse's RENT; Full Cast

Redhouse will launch its its season with Jonathan Larson's Rent, which will run from September 19-29, 2019. The show will be co-directed by Redhouse Artistic Director, Tony Nominated actor and Director Hunter Foster and Broadway Veteran Actress Jennifer Cody who will also choreograph the show.

Redhouse audiences will be treated to a much more immersive theatre experience as Foster plans to utilize the versatility of the theatres by presenting the production in a "theatre in the round" style. This will mark the first time Redhouse has produced a production in the round since moving into their new, configurable space at City Center two years ago.

Artistic Director Hunter Foster has assembled an amazing group of both equity and non equity performers that include both returning favorites as well as several making their Redhouse debuts. Debuting at Redhouse is Equity Actors Collin Purcell as Roger and Ariella Serur as Maureen along with Ryan Albinus as Mark, Yarissa Millan as Mimi, Marcus Jordan as Benny and Rhyole as Angel. Returning to the Redhouse Stage are audience favorites Samara Hannah, Executive Director Hunter Foster, Artistic Director

Equity Actress Joanie Anderson (Ragtime, The Color Purple) as Joanne and Equity Actor Temar Underwood (Beauty and the Beast, Ragtime, Dreamgirls) as Colllins. Rounding out the cast are local actors Riley Mahan, Gretchen Martino (A Charlie Brown Christmas), Jaelle LaGuerre, Tyler Ianuzi, Adrian Beck and Brandi Kelly.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. With songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. This is theatre at its best - exuberant, passionate and joyous.

Joining Directors Hunter Foster and Director/Choreographer Jennifer Cody will be a dynamic Creative and Production team. Kassandra Melendez-Ramirez will server as Associate Director along with Production Manager Josh Reid, Technical Director Scott Little and Stage Manager Cynthia Reid. Scenic Designer is Carolyn Mraz, Lighting Designer is Travis McHale,Nikki Moody is Costume Designer, Anthony Vadala Sound Designer and Caitlin Friedberg is Property Master.

RENT runs from September 19th - September 29th at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400. South Salina Street. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street. For tickets and information for RENT, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org. RENT sponsors include Season Sponsor: Pathfinder Bank, Show Sponsors: Rapid Response and Visions Federal Credit Union.

