Hudson Theatre Works Hosts Fall Theatre Classes Beginning Next Month

Hudson Theatre Works has announced six-week fall theatre classes beginning October 2023.

HTW offers an array of children and adult classes for professionals and novices alike. Taught by our company members, classes include acting, scene study, improv, children's theatre, and playwriting. Some courses are taught in both English and Spanish.



MYTH MAKERS with Lenny Hort: All hail Zeus! Explore the Greek myths that form the foundation of Western literature. Turn these immortal tales of gods, monsters, heroines, and heroes into original plays with parts for everyone to perform. Ages 8 to 12, Saturdays 12:00 to 2:00



SATURDAY MORNING LIVE! With Lenny Hort: So you think you’re funny? Join the club and have a blast creating and performing improv and sketch comedy. Ages 10 to 13, Saturdays 9:50 to 11:50



FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE with Beatriz Esteban-Messina: A selected play is studied for characters, plot, set, costumes and then performed for family & friends. Ages 12 and up, Saturdays 12:00 to 2:00. *This class is bilingual, taught in both in Spanish & English



ACTING FOR NON ACTORS with Frank Licato: Build your confidence, improve communication skills, expand your creativity - all while having a ton of fun, in a safe and supportive environment. Ages 18 and up, Mondays 6:30 to 8:30



SCENE STUDY with Adrian Wattenmaker: Offering actors an ongoing practice of their craft, this class focuses on the analysis of the text and on how the actor's technique is used to build the scene. Ages 18 and up, Mondays 6:30 to 8:30



ENSEMBLE & ENVIRONMENT with Adrian Wattenmaker: Become more in tune with yourself, the people around you, and your surroundings. You will build awareness and connection so you can fully experience the truth in the moment. Ages 18 and up. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30



PLAYWRIGHTING with Joanne Hoersch: Geared towards early career playwrights, and also new playwrights who are just getting started. This class will cover the intangibles in a play; mood, tone, plot, theme, POV, character, dialogue, beats… Students will critique each other's work, using what they've been taught in class as a guideline. Ages 18 and up, Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8:30

The goal of all classes is to encourage students to take risks and to let go of their fear and apprehension. Experience the joy of theatre in a safe and supportive environment.

Instructors:

Frank Licato (Actor / Director), Artistic Director of Hudson Theatre Works. 2018 Tanne Foundation award for continued artistic excellence in theatre, Perry Award Winner, and Obie Award nominee. He has taught acting at Montclair State University, Clark University, the Philadelphia Acting Studio, Weist Barron Studios, ACTeen and he has taught privately, both monologue classes and scene study. Professional memberships: Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and The Actors Studio Playwright and Director’s Unit.



Beatriz Esteban-Messina (Actor / Director) was an arts educator and high school principal for 40 years. NJACT Perry Award for direction of an original play. She is president of Teaneck New Theatre, a board member with Nutley Little Theatre and Hudson Theatre Works where she also runs the Children's Stage Project.



Joanne Hoersch (Playwright / Author) is a founding member of Hudson Theatre Works. Recipient of two grants from the NJ State Council on the Arts, a Woolrich fellowship from Columbia University, and a semi-finalist in the Austin Film and Theatre Festival for her play Shelly. Published works include the play Bunnies by Next Stage Press and two novels, The Dream Room and Glorious under her pseudonym Charlotte Glass.



Lenny Hort (Playwright / Children's Book Author) taught at Bergenfield High School, where he ran the Drama Club, and the Gifted Child Society. BMI Foundation Award for outstanding creative achievement. Lenny has written 12 published children’s books and makes frequent author visits including schools in Cliffside Park, Dumont, Fairview, Guttenberg, North Bergen, Oakland, Paramus, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, as well as Maryland and Virginia. Professional membership: Dramatists Guild.



Adrian Wattenmaker (Actor / Director), Associate Director for the TONY nominated Broadway production of Between Riverside and Crazy. He has served on the Drama Desk Awards Nominating Committee and has taught at Brooklyn College, Kean University, Lafayette College, University of Nevada – Reno, New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA). Professional membership: Actors Equity Association, SAG - AFTRA, SDC, and The Actors Studio Playwright and Director's Unit. M.F.A. in Directing from Brooklyn College.





For more information please visit https://www.hudsontheatreworks.org/classes