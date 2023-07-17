Hudson River Park Unveils 2023 Blues BBQ Lineup

The Hudson River Park Trust has announced the lineup for its 23rd annual Blues BBQ Festival, returning to Hudson River Park's Pier 76 on Saturday, August 19th. The free, day-long festival, hosted by Delphine Blue from WFUV, features an exciting lineup of acclaimed blues musicians from across the United States at two stages and includes Danielle Ponder, John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, Diunna Greenleaf, Selwyn Birchwood, Danny Mixon, Ed Cherry & Marvin Sewell, Beareather Reddy, Cedric “Catfish” Turner & Keith “The Captain” Gamble, and Jonathan Kalb. The beloved riverfront event will also feature delicious food from local barbeque joints Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Blue Smoke, Pure Grit, Kimchi Smoke Barbeque, Dickson's Butcher, Jase's BBQ, Big Papa Smokem and Mighty Quinn's.

“For over two decades, fans of blues music and barbeque food from New York City and beyond have been planning their August calendars around Hudson River Park's annual Blues BBQ Festival,” said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO, Hudson River Park Trust. “This year, we are once again bringing an all-star lineup of artists and grill masters to the Manhattan waterfront for this cherished event – this year, on two stages. We are proud to continue sharing the rich diversity of this American music genre with our community.”

The Blues BBQ Festival began in 1999 and is now the longest-running free blues festival in the New York region. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of Hudson River Park and the 2023 event season is presented by Hudson River Park Friends, the Park's designated fundraising partner. Over the years, the festival has developed a loyal base of blues music and barbeque fans, bringing visitors together from around the country, and internationally, to enjoy one of Hudson River Park's most celebrated summer events.

Each year, Hudson River Park curates the festival's lineup to showcase the diversity of the blues genre, from musicians with a background in traditional soul to high-energy modern performers that enliven the dance floor. Danielle Ponder, a singer-songwriter from Rochester, New York, who was a public defender before pursuing her musical career, will enthrall the crowd with her unique range and powerful soul-influenced voice. Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and American blues legend John Primer will lead an electrifying performance with his band, The Real Deal Blues Band. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas will bring their fast and furious accordion-driven dance music of Southern Louisiana to Pier 76, while singer-songwriter Diunna Greenleaf will combine her intricate sounds of gospel, jazz and soul for an unforgettable performance. Florida-based guitarist Selwyn Birchwood rounds out this year's main stage lineup with his modern, vibrant spin on the blues genre.

This year's festival will also feature a Second Stage curated by the Jazz Foundation of America one of Hudson River Park's longtime local partners. Five blues and soul musicians will entertain festivalgoers in a more intimate setting, from American piano virtuoso Danny Mixon and the acclaimed group Ed Cherry & Marvin Sewell to jazz legends Beareather Reddy, Cedric “Catfish” Turner & Keith “The Captain” Gamble, and Jonathan Kalb.

Participating restaurants this year include Blue Smoke and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, two iconic New York City barbeque joints. Kimchi Smoke will be serving up Korean barbequed specialties and Big Papa Smokem will bring Puerto Rican flavors to the festival. Mighty Quinn's will be barbequing slow-smoked delicacies and Pure Grit will be providing plant-based barbeque and comfort food options. Jase's BBQ combines Caribbean flavors with American techniques to create world-class barbeque fare and Dickson's Butcher will be offering delectable artisanal sausages. Attendees will also be able to enjoy refreshing drinks from Vermont Cider Company and Lagunitas Brewing Company.