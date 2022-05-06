Hudson River Park Announces Return of Fully In-Person Season for 2022

Hudson River Park today announced its busiest ever Spring and Summer lineup, including the return of old favorites like the critically acclaimed Blues BBQ Festival and sunset salsa lessons, along with Tide Deck tours and science programming, plus a full range of fitness classes. Thanks to increased dedicated funding support for public programming from Hudson River Park Friends, this year's lineup of free and public events is more jam-packed than ever before, offering over 260 events from May through November.

The wildly popular Dance in HRPK will once again transform the Park's piers into large-scale dance floors, with salsa and Afro-Caribbean classes activating one of the newest public spaces at Pier 76 to accommodate more participants than ever before, while the free Healthy on the Hudson exercise classes, spread from TriBeCa to Hell's Kitchen, offer the opportunity to sweat in the sun five days a week. Hudson River Park's three major festivals -- the Blues BBQ Festival, Hudson River Dance Festival, and SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival -- will all return this year as fully in-person events. Visitors, including children, will have the chance to learn about the Park's 400-acre estuarine sanctuary during Wetlab Look-ins, guided hands-on tours of the working research aquaria featuring local wildlife, and the popular Ask a Scientist program, an entertaining and sometimes surprising Q&A session for kids and adults hosted by local STEM experts doing work on topics related to the Hudson River.

"Whether your favorite part of summer is geeking out on STEM while learning about our local habitat; putting on your dance shoes and busting out some new moves; or getting your sweat on during a free outdoor workout session, Hudson River Park's magical waterfront setting is where you will find it all," said Noreen Doyle, President and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. "Being able to welcome New Yorkers back to the Park for our biggest-ever summer lineup and the in-person return of some of our most cherished events is an opportunity we are all treasuring this year."

Hudson River Park Friends has expanded its support for the Park to sponsor many of these free events, including all dance and music programming, as well as supporting the SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival and Healthy on the Hudson. Additional event partners include lululemon, The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc., SHS Foundation, Bike NYC and the Jazz Foundation of America.

"Hudson River Park Friends is so excited for this season's phenomenal array of public programming," said Connie Fishman, Hudson River Park Friends' Executive Director. "We're very proud to be able to present so many interesting and diverse music and dance events like Blues BBQ, the Hudson River Dance Festival and Sunset Salsa, as well as providing our support to Jazz at Pier 84, Healthy on the Hudson and SUBMERGE. These events and programs are part of what make Hudson River Park a NYC treasure."

This year, New Yorkers and visitors are invited to explore the full breadth of the Park, from the recently opened Pier 57, which includes a nearly two-acre public rooftop park with views overlooking the Lower Manhattan skyline and more, to Pier 76, an enormous interim public space where the Park will offer learn to bike programs this summer for the first time.

Through its programs and events, Hudson River Park aims to promote sustainability efforts, protect its extensive environmental landscape and educate the community about the Park's diverse ecosystem. In addition to the lineup of events announced for 2022, the Park is home to a variety of public open spaces, with plenty of activities and experiences for everyone, from restaurants and attractions to sports and play areas.

The full 2022 events lineup can be found below.

2022 EVENTS LINEUP:

RIVER DISCOVERY & EDUCATION

Meet the Fishes

June 2 | 4:00 - 7:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Join us for the annual opening of the Wetlab, the Park's seasonal research aquarium that is free and open to the public. See some of the Wetlab's first marine residents of the season collected by the Park's River Project as part of its ongoing Fish Ecology Survey. Uniquely, the Wetlab is representative of the species currently inhabiting the Hudson River and as water conditions change, new species rotate into the tanks as others are released back into the river.

Wetlab Look-ins

Tuesdays & Thursdays, June 7 - October 25* | 3:00 - 6:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Sundays, July 10 - September 25 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Come face-to-face with Hudson River wildlife at the Wetlab and view a fascinating seasonal exhibit of local fish and invertebrates collected from the Hudson River. No two trips to the Wetlab are the same as the animals are regularly released back into the River throughout the season to ensure their behaviors are minimally impacted.

*No programs September 4 & October 13

Park Tours: Pier 26 Tide Deck

Sundays, July 10 - September 25* | 3:00 - 4:30 PM | Pier 26 at N Moore St.

Wednesdays, July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17, August 31, September 14 & September 28 | 5:30 - 7:00 PM | Pier 26 at N Moore St.

Join the Park's River Project for a tour of the Tide Deck at Pier 26. The pier features a series of ecological communities representative of Manhattan's natural shoreline, from a woodland forest to a rocky tidal marsh and the Hudson River itself. The Tide Deck is located on the western end of the Pier and the rocky tidal marsh is designed to ebb and flood with the River's daily tidal cycle.

*No program September 4

Check hudsonriverpark.org for a listing of all Park Tours offered this season.

Live From the Field

Thursdays, June 9 - September 29 | 2:00 PM | Instagram Live

Tune in as Hudson River Park scientists study sample fish populations, monitor tide pools, sample water quality and more. This weekly event gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the different research and monitoring efforts conducted by the Park's River Project.

Big City Fishing

Sundays, July 10 - August 28 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Pier 26 at N Moore St

Wednesdays, July 6 - September 24 | 5:00 & 7:00 PM | Pier 26 at N Moore St

Drop in a line with the Park's River Project and go catch and release fishing at the water's edge. All the necessary equipment and instruction is provided for beginner and anglers alike to participate in this relaxing and educational program.

Ask A Scientist

July 26, August 16 & September 20 | 7:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Laugh and learn from local STEM experts during Ask a Scientist. Join in to explore fascinating science topics with guest experts sharing humorous yet informative talks followed by a live Q&A.

STEM on Little Island

Thursdays, September 8 - 29 | 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Pier 55 at W 13 St.

Visit Hudson River Park's River Project at the Art Cart on Little Island for a series of creative workshops and STEM demonstrations inspired by our local waterways.

SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival

October 14 - 15 | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

Celebrate all things marine science during two fun-filled days of SUBMERGE and learn about New York City's coastal waters. SUBMERGE brings marine science to life with hands-on activities led by local STEM experts, awesome experiments, kid-approved entertainment and more! Supported by Hudson River Park Friends.

Release of the Fishes

October 27 | 3:00 - 6:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Help the Park's River Project team return the Wetlab's fish residents to the Hudson River as the flow-through aquarium closes for the season. River Project staff will teach visitors about the fish populations, lead kid-friendly activities and share the Park's research and education initiatives.

FAMILY

Hudson RiverKids

Mondays, beginning June 6| 4:00 PM | Pier 25 at N Moore St.

Thursdays, beginning June 9 | 4:00 PM | Pier 63 at W 23 St.

From hands-on learning to catchy sing-alongs, this family-friendly series brings together interactive activities and live entertainment all summer long.

Bike Lessons

May 21, June 4, July 16 & August 20 | 9:00 - 11:00 AM | Pier 76 at W 34 St.

Learn how to bike in a fun and safe environment with Bike NYC. Bring your own bike or use one of the training bikes available on-site.

Pumpkin Smash

November 5 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

This annual event is designed to help divert seasonal organic waste from landfills while educating and engaging the Park community. Bring your jack-o-lantern or uncarved pumpkin to Pier 84 to squash, smash and smush them into compost. The compost is used year-round to promote healthier plant beds and insulate plants during the colder months by helping them retain water through nutrient-rich soil.

MUSIC

Sunset on the Hudson

Fridays, beginning June 3 | 7:00 PM | Pier 45 at Christopher St.

Listen to the sounds of summer as the sun sets over the city with this free series featuring established and emerging NYC artists representing a wide range of genres. Presented by Hudson River Park Friends.

·3-Jun Extra Syrup Horns

·10-Jun Lawd Ito

·17-Jun People's Champs

·24-Jun Resistance Revival Chorus

·8-Jul Gitkin

·15-Jul Neffy

·22-Jul Los Cumpleaños

·29-Jul Koku Gonza

·5-Aug Adi Oasis

·12-Aug Underground System

·19-Aug Queer Urban Orchestra

·26-Aug The Big Takeover

Jazz at Pier 84

June 8 & 22, July 6 & 20, August 3, 17 & 31 | 7:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

Smooth tunes return to Hudson River Park's Pier 84 in partnership with the Jazz Foundation of America. Presented by Hudson River Park Friends.

·6/8 - The Phil Young Experience

·6/22 - Antoine Roney Trio featuring Kojo Roney

·7/6 - Clifton Anderson

·7/20 - Camille Gainer-Jones

·8/3 - Annette A. Aguilar & StringBeans

·8/17 - Valery Ponomarev

·8/31 - Monnette Sudler

Blues BBQ Festival

August 13 | 1:00 PM | Pier 76 at W 34 St.

Beer, BBQ and Blues music! Hosted by Binky Griptite, the lineup features Jackie Venson, Dwayne Dopsie, Walter Wolfman Washington, Bette Smith and Don Bryant. Presented by Hudson River Park Friends.

DANCE

Hudson River Dance Festival

June 9 - 10 | 7:00 PM | Pier 63 at W 23 St.

Experience an evening of dance performance set against the stunning Hudson River. Presented by Hudson River Park Friends, in association with The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc. with additional support from SHS Foundation, this free festival features a dynamic cast of dance companies celebrating the vibrant voices and diverse styles the city has to offer. Lineup features Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, Dorrance Dance, Martha Graham Dance Company and Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE.

Dance in HRPK

Tuesday nights, beginning May 31 | 6:30 PM

Turn Hudson River Park into your own dance floor with free beginner's classes followed by high-energy open dance sessions right along the Hudson River. Presented by Hudson River Park Friends.

● June: Sunset Salsa, Lessons & Open Dance - Pier 76 at W 34 St.

● July: Afro-Caribbean Lessons & Open Dance - Pier 76 at W 34 St.

● August: Bollywood & Bhangra Lessons & Open Dance - Pier 84 at W 44 St.

FITNESS

Healthy on the Hudson

Weeknights, beginning May 31 | 6:30 - 7:30 PM

Turning the Park's most scenic spaces into riverfront gyms, Healthy on the Hudson offers a variety of fun, friendly and free fitness classes led by lululemon ambassadors. From guided meditation and refreshing yoga to high-intensity workouts, Healthy on the Hudson helps New Yorkers of all skill levels break a sweat and stay active outdoors. Presented by lululemon, supported by Hudson River Park Friends.

● Mondays: HIIT - Pier 25 at N Moore St.

● Tuesdays: Yoga - Pier 26 at N Moore St.

● Wednesdays: HIIT - Pier 46 at Charles St.

● Thursdays: Yoga - Pier 64 at W 24 St.

● Fridays: Mindfulness - Pier 84 at W 44 St.