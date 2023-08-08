How Open-Door Playhouse Is Giving a Voice to New Writers

Bernadette Armstrong's monthly podcast harkens back to live radio theater broadcasts.

Aug. 08, 2023

Bernadette Armstrong is on a mission. Recognizing the impact the pandemic was having on small theater, the playwright put her creative and problem-solving efforts into finding a way to get her play out into the public. She searched the web for other venues, and while there are a few Theater podcasts currently on the airwaves however they required the one thing Bernadette doesn’t have, an Agent.

Then, thinking about all the other playwrights out in the Universe who didn’t have representation, she thought she would invite them to present their works alongside here. Thus, became the formatting of Open-Door Playhouse.  

Open-Door Playhouse is a monthly podcast harking back to live radio theater broadcasts. Created to introduce New Plays, New Writers, and… a wealth of unknown talent. Giving them the opportunity to have their works created in sound studios as opposed to live stage productions and presented on the Podcast as “Radio Productions.”

Below, check out the latest play, Garage Invasion- Theatre #97, written by Rex McGregor.

Donnie just wants to get into his car and go to work when, much to his surprise he's stopped by a smiling and cheery intruder in his garage: Blair, a government official, no less. What does this portend for Donnie? Garage Invasion, written by Rex MacGregor, directed by Bernadette Armstrong starring Natalie Venturi as Blair and Justice Davis as Donnie.

Check out even more plays from Open-Door Playhouse and donate today to support the podcast's mission. Plus, find out how to submit your own play here.

Bernadette Armstrong moved to Los Angeles to work in film in the late 1990’s and after her first two films went to festivals she took a short hiatus from writing until she fell in love with small theater. Since 2008 she has had several successful theater projects produced in No Hollywood. Her play The Reading Group was named Pick of the Week by LA Weekly Magazine and in 2017 her play Simple Lives was nominated for Outstanding Writing of an Original Play or Musical by the Valley Theater Awards (the only woman nominated).



