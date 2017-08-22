How Legends Are Made: An In-Depth Look at the Triumphs (and Flops) of Hal Prince

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

What makes a Broadway legend? A formula for such a status doesn't exist, but one thing is for sure... Harold Prince is one.

The acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards is bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway, which opens Thursday, August 24 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

We're celebrating with an in-depth look at his extraordinary accomplishments. Travel back in time below!

