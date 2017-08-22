PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

How Legends Are Made: An In-Depth Look at the Triumphs (and Flops) of Hal Prince

Aug. 22, 2017  

What makes a Broadway legend? A formula for such a status doesn't exist, but one thing is for sure... Harold Prince is one.

The acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards is bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway, which opens Thursday, August 24 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

We're celebrating with an in-depth look at his extraordinary accomplishments. Travel back in time below!

How Legends Are Made: An In-Depth Look at the Triumphs (and Flops) of Hal Prince
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Joins Michael Feinstein for a Birthday Tune!
  • VIDEO: Bill Maher and Arianna Huffington Talk Trump with Michael Moore at TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
  • VIDEO: The Casts of ALADDIN and MISS SAIGON Swap Songs For a Good Cause
  • VIDEO: Match Finds a Keeper with Mini-Musical Promo!
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Cast and Creatives Chat Bringing Arendelle to Life in Denver
  • VIDEO: It's a 'Beautiful City' When Ramin Karimloo is in Town! Watch Him Sing the GODSPELL Hit

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com