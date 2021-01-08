How Jeffrey Sherman's Vaccine Story Inspired 'A Spoonful of Sugar'

In a new interview, Jeffrey Sherman, son of famed lyricist Robert Sherman, revealed that it was his experience being vaccinated for polio that inspired the hook to the classic tune 'A Spoonful of Sugar' from Mary Poppins.

Sherman explained that during the creation of the film, Robert and his brother and writing partner, Richard Sherman, found themselves stuck in a bout of writer's block that left them in a deep depression.

One afternoon, five-year old Jeffrey had just returned from school when his father asked him about his experience receiving the polio vaccination.

Sherman says, "He goes, 'You let someone give you a shot at school? Did it hurt?' And I said, 'No, no, no. They took out this little cup and put a sugar cube in it and then dropped the medicine and you just ate it. And my dad looked at me and started shaking his head."

Robert quickly got in touch with Richard to begin work on a new song idea. The next day, the two penned the classic lyrics, "A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down."

According to Sherman, his father later thanked him for the song.

Hear his full segment here:

