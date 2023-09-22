HopeBoykinDance Makes Long-Awaited Joyce Debut in October

Performances run  October 17-22. 

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

HopeBoykinDance Makes Long-Awaited Joyce Debut in October

The Joyce Theater Foundation  celebrates its second Joyce Theater Production of the Fall ‘23/Winter ‘24 season with the Joyce debut of HopeBoykinDance in States Of Hope. The world premiere dance theater piece, which draws on Boykin’s experiences and insights gleaned from decades of dance, will play The Joyce Theater from October 17-22. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

In a multifaceted excavation of self-discovery, HopeBoykinDance—the brainchild of choreographer, director, award-winning dancer, and October’s Dance Magazine cover artist Hope Boykin—makes its Joyce debut with the world premiere dance memoir States Of Hope. The Joyce Theater Production brings Boykin’s distinct movement-language to life in a fully-scripted, evening-length fusion of theater and dance performed by eight vocal bodies, including Boykin herself as narrator. The vulnerable tale of reshaping and renewal is set to an original score by composer and jazz percussionist Ali Jackson, along with poetic moments and prose, to create a contemplative and personal exploration of a prolific dance artist’s life.

Two-time Bessie Award winner Hope Boykin was an original member of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, danced with PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company, and completed 20 years with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Hope has choreographed for numerous dance companies including PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Minnesota Dance Theater, BalletX, Eisenhower Dance Detroit, Ballet Black of London, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, The Philadelphia Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and has created three works for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Along with many commissions including Vail Dance Festival, Hope has choreographed and co-directed for off-Broadway and regional theater, including Cornelia Street for the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City.

Hope has garnered much acclaim with her virtual work for Carolina Performing Arts, Guggenheim Works And Process Virtual Commissions initiative, and the National Black Theatre. As a motivator, Hope has been an annual keynote speaker for Lincoln Center Activate, a national education forum, which has included a special Weekend With Hope, a series of talks with friends and dance industry professionals, discussing crucial topics in our dance world.

As a director and dance-maker Hope received a grant from the Mellon Foundation for her own Covid Safe residency #BoykinBubble and in the fall of 2021 premiered a full evening of her choreography, An Evening of Hope at 92nd Street Y in New York City, to much acclaim. In 2022, Hope choreographed and directed The Other Side, bringing Jacqueline Woodson’s children’s book of the same name to life for the Kennedy Center’s Family Theater, as well as joining the creative team as choreographer of the Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s MASS.

Hope serves as Artistic Advisor for Dance Education for the Kennedy Center and Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab. She is Artist-In-Residence at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and was advisor for the Howard University Department of Dance for their 2021 spring semester. She is currently a 2022-23 Fellow of The Center for Ballet and the Arts. Hope continues to build on her work as a writer and filmmaker, blending her words and cadence as the foundation of her developing movement-language. She released Beauty Size & Color, a short film commenting on what has changed in the first twenty years of the 21st century on PBS.org, which was nominated for a 2023 NY Emmy Award.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading Photo
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading

Casting is set for the concert adaptation of the 2011 award winning musical, DAYBREAK. The show, inspired by real life events tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination.

2
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97 Photo
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97

Rose Gregorio, a Tony nominee for her performance in The Shadow Box, has passed away at the age of 97. 

3
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund Photo
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund

Learn about Seth MacFarlane's partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund to raise $10 million in aid for all entertainment industry workers. Discover how this exclusive fundraising campaign aims to provide support and assistance to those working in the entertainment industry.

4
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings Photo
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Tony nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler will lead industry readings of the stage musical adaptation of the TV show Smash. The readings will take place on September 22. 

More Hot Stories For You

E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK ReadingE. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry WorkersSeth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry ReadingsRobyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You