Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest Presents HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL
Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S HORRORFEST is going online Wednesdays at 9pm EST starting May 27th! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with comedy host segments. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!
May 27th's debut movie will be "House on Haunted Hill," William Castle's eerie 1959 spook show starring Vincent Price. Would YOU spend the night in a haunted house with six strangers to win $10,000? Fortunately you won't have to (and also the producers don't have $10,000 to give away. Sorry!) Tune in at 9pm EST on May 27th to get all the ghostly terror you can stand in the comfort of your own home, plus jokes and skits from host Hoff Matthews and co-producer Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB). See you there!
Wednesdays at 9:00pm EST starting May 27th, 2020
Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/
Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/251784926168184/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
Original Cast Of FOREVER PLAID Will Reunite For The '30th Plaidiversary' On Facebook Live
Join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Forever Plaid!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion- Live at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday!
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)