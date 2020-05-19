Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest Presents HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL

Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S HORRORFEST is going online Wednesdays at 9pm EST starting May 27th! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with comedy host segments. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!

May 27th's debut movie will be "House on Haunted Hill," William Castle's eerie 1959 spook show starring Vincent Price. Would YOU spend the night in a haunted house with six strangers to win $10,000? Fortunately you won't have to (and also the producers don't have $10,000 to give away. Sorry!) Tune in at 9pm EST on May 27th to get all the ghostly terror you can stand in the comfort of your own home, plus jokes and skits from host Hoff Matthews and co-producer Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB). See you there!

Wednesdays at 9:00pm EST starting May 27th, 2020

Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/251784926168184/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You